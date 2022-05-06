Things to know when driving from Malaysia to Thailand from 5 May 2022

If you are looking to pack your bags, start the ignition and zoom north to Hat Yai and Phuket for the ultimate road trip, here’s what you need to know about driving from Malaysia to Thailand post-international land border reopening.

Malaysia has selectively reopened its land borders with Thailand since 1 April 2022, beginning with Sadao (Songkhla province)-Bukit Kayu Hitam (Kedah) and Wang Prachan (Satun)-Wang Kelian (Perlis) to fully vaccinated individuals.

At the time, travellers entering Thailand had to enrol in the Test & Go programme, which necessitated individuals to apply for the Thailand Pass seven days prior to travelling, book a designated hotel to stay while awaiting the result of a PCR test, which would be conducted on the day of arrival, as well as an RTK self-test on the fifth day. All this was in addition to possessing a Covid medical insurance coverage worth US$20,000.

The tedious precautionary rigmarole has since been done away, with Thailand putting an end to PCR tests upon arrival effective 1 May 2022, while Malaysia also put an end to pre-departure PCR tests and went a step further to exempt the need to purchase a Covid insurance.

Furthermore, various news outlets reported that from May 5, the Padang Besar checkpoint in Perlis will reopen from 6am till 10pm daily. To ease daily commute between residents of both countries, a special border pass in lieu of a passport can now be applied 24 hours prior to departure on the Thailand Pass portal, albeit this is a privilege for those residing in Perlis, Kedah, Hulu Perak and Kelantan. It can only be used for entries into southern Thailand for up to three days. Travellers can shuttle between both countries provided that they are fully vaccinated.

If you have a special border pass, you may enter Thailand without carrying a passport. Click here to find out the requirements.

Otherwise, you are required to apply for Thailand Pass. Apply here before driving to Thailand and bring along your passport.

How to enter Thailand via land borders from 5 May 2022 for fully vaccinated individuals:

For those travelling with passports, you must furnish mandatory documents including the passport, certificate of vaccination, proof of insurance with at least US$10,000 coverage for medical treatments in Thailand (for non-Thai citizens).

For special border pass holders, you must be fully vaccinated. Thailand Pass and proof of insurance aren’t necessary. You are not allowed to stay in Thailand exceeding three days or two nights at one time. You are allowed to travel between provinces in southern Thailand, as stipulated by the bilateral government agreement.

For the partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, you are to observe quarantine for five days at designated hotels, regardless if you are a Thai or foreign citizen. For Thai nationals, if you can provide a PCR test result obtained 72 hours before travel, you are exempted from undergoing quarantine.