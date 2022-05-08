Things to know when travelling to Indonesia from 1 May 2022

Keep abreast on the latest travel restrictions if you intend to travel to Indonesia.

As the world looks to move beyond the Covid pandemic for a return to normality, countries have been marching at different beats in the reopening of international borders, which may lead to confusion.

In Southeast Asia, Malaysia has bid goodbye to Covid insurance coverage for inbound travellers, while neighbour Thailand still imposes a US$10,000 requirement as of writing, though mandatory quarantine has been lifted to the delight of many.

Tourist magnet Bali was one of the first Southeast Asian idylls to reopen selectively to international tourism — initially in late 2021 before the net was widened to include other regions of Indonesia. Whether you seek the tranquillity of Bali, the pristine waters of Raja Ampat or the magnificence of Lake Toba, here’s what you need to know before embarking on your journey from Malaysia.

How to travel from Malaysia to Indonesia on leisure and by air – correct as of 1 May 2022:

The Indonesian government has reopened selected airports, seaports and land border checkpoints for tourism. These airport include Soekarno Hatta (Jakarta), Ngurah Rai (Bali), Kualanamu (Medan), Juanda (Surabaya), Hasanuddin (Makassar), Sam Ratulangi (Manado), Lombok, Hang Nadim (Batam) and Yogyakarta. For those travelling from Sabah and Sarawak, you can pass through Entikong (West Kalimantan), Aruk (West Kalimantan) and Tunon Taka (North Kalimantan).

For Malaysians, no visa is required. However, for those who need a visa to enter Indonesia, the Indonesian government has reinstated the visa on arrival, which costs 500,000 rupiah and is valid for 30 days.

Click here to find out which nationalities are afforded such leeways.

Although Indonesia does not enforce mandatory quarantine on the fully vaccinated, travellers are expected to furnish health and Covid vaccination information either in print or digital format, in addition to proof of travel insurance that covers Covid-related complications. A negative PCR test result taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure is also required.

Anyone below the age of 18 won’t be compelled to show proof of vaccination. If you can’t be vaccinated due to medical reasons or recently recovered from an infection (not exceeding 30 days prior to departure), you must provide a letter from your physician or a certificate of recovery. More on that further down.

Remember to download the Indonesian contact tracing app Peduli Lindungi on Google Play or Apple App Store and complete your profile.

If you are only partially vaccinated or unvaccinated, you must undergo a quarantine of five days at your own expense. You are also subject to a PCR test on arrival, with another on the fourth day. The same applies to minors if they are accompanied by partially or unvaccinated guardians.

Even if you are fully vaccinated but exhibiting Covid symptoms, you are also required to undergo a PCR test on arrival. You are not allowed to leave your accommodation while waiting for the result.

It is that simple. Bon voyage!

_________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images: Nick Fewings/@jannerboy62/Unsplash