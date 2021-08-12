International tourism is back in full swing in Europe. We round up the best European islands to visit based on your every need.

The KAYAK travel search engine has tallied up the number of searches for trips to European islands. By combining this data with criteria such as accessibility, prices, food and transport, it has compiled a ranking of must-visit destinations. In the top 5 we have the unbeatable like Crete, but also more surprising and unknown islands, like Hiiumaa in Estonia or Bozcaada in Turkey.

Have you been dreaming of an island getaway? You’re not alone. Travel booking site KAYAK analyzed data from a study conducted on 2,000 adults in France between June 1 and July 14, 2021 and covering 70 islands across Europe.

To rank the best island destinations, KAYAK focused on seven criteria: weather, flight accessibility, prices (hotels, car rentals, restaurants and local food and transportation costs), things to do, child friendliness, COVID-19 safety and eco-friendliness.

And the results put Crete on the top of the list, followed by Tenerife in Spain, the little known Hiiumaa in Estonia, Spain’s other Canary Islands and Bozcaada in Turkey.

#1 Crete, Greece: for families and fans of the beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spiagge da Sogno (@spiagge.da.sogno)

Crete ranks first among the islands for the beauty of its beaches. The island can boast of “Blue Flag” certification and low rainfall. Crete also offers many amusement parks and beachfront hotels, making it a great destination for families.

#2 Tenerife, Spain: for the sporty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Gran Canaria REGIONAL 💛💙 (@lovegrancanaria)

Sports fans will find much to do in Tenerife. The largest Spanish archipelago in the Canaries has many hiking trails with breathtaking views.

#3 Hiiumaa, Estonia: for travelers seeking privacy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris (@kris.kimm)

For those who want to avoid crowds, head to Hiiumaa in Estonia. Here you’ll be able to get away from it all away from onlookers with splendid, remote landscapes as a backdrop.

#4 The Canary Islands, Spain: for off-season sunny escapades

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canary Islands (@hellocanaryislands)

After Tenerife, discover Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, La Gomera, La Palma and El Hierro, the so-called “islands of eternal spring” for their mild climate throughout the year. Perfect for a stay of a few days. Note that it is better to avoid the summer period when the islands are a top tourist destination.

#5 Bozcaada, Turkey: for limited budgets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merve E. Gucer (@mervegucer_)

This little-known island in the Aegean Sea is perfect for those who are dreaming of a little paradise without spending too much money. Bozcaada is a good alternative to its Greek, Spanish and Portuguese cousins.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images by Maria Lupan on Unsplash. The story is published via AFP Relaxnews