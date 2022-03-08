10 travel experiences every woman must live it once in their life

International Women’s Day is almost here, and social media is abuzz with new products, campaigns, and more for women to indulge in and experience. But if you’re someone who loves some thrill, here are 10 travel experiences you must have, at least once!

International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8 every year, is a way to celebrate achievements, contributions across various fields such as politics, sports and more, and to campaign for gender parity. The theme for the day this year is #BreakTheBias, focussing on creating a world that is gender-equal, with everyone getting the same treatment – be it equal pay, equal opportunities or inclusiveness for all.

However, women aren’t only meant to be celebrated by someone else. As women, celebrating oneself is equally important – awarding oneself with little breaks every now and then, going out with girlfriends or simply setting off to experience what the world has to offer, alone. If you’re someone looking for unique travel experiences to indulge in, this International Women’s Day, we urge you to #BreakTheBias and indulge in these travel experiences – whether alone or with some company with you!

Travel experiences women should have at least once

Travel solo, internationally

Solo travel is probably one of the best ways to connect with oneself better. The budgeting, stays, and planning of your journey can get overwhelming, but the entire experience is worth remembering. And while it may take you a while to go on a solo trip even within India, we definitely urge you to expand your horizons and travel internationally. You don’t have to do everything alone. Book a tour with a women’s group and gain new experiences and new friends in one journey!

Going alone abroad can be an enriching experience. Witnessing exquisite sites, new cultures, food, and languages can help you grow as a person. Travelling alone makes you more aware of the things and people around you, and it helps you get a better, deeper understanding of yourself. What’s more, travelling alone, especially going abroad, boosts your confidence like no other thing can. Don’t believe us? The Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen should be inspiration enough for you, then!

Where to travel: Morocco and Turkey for their cultural experiences, Amsterdam for its beautiful canals, Paris for its stunning architecture and food, or the Maldives for its beautiful beaches and laidback vibe.

Adventures such as trekking, snorkelling

Once you’ve travelled alone, your hunger for adventure is bound to increase. If you’re an adventure lover, we definitely suggest going on an adventurous trip alone. Take up trekking with a group, or go snorkelling in the sea. Not only will these experiences bring you closer to nature, but as a woman gathering travel experiences, these trips are sure to leave your soul fulfilled.

Opt for simpler adventures if this is your first trip – it can be a shorter trek, a hike or even a heritage walk – anything that helps you come closer to history and nature is a good start. Slowly, expand your horizons and start gathering these experiences internationally.

Where to travel: Snorkelling in the Andamans and the Maldives, treks in Himachal Pradesh, a nature hike in Ooty or birdwatching in Bharatpur.

Glamping with the girlfriends

We all have that girl gang we simply cannot do without. They’re our closest friends, our confidantes and our 2:00 am buddies. So, why not get a travel experience with these beautiful women in your life? Go glamping around your city or travel a few (hundred) miles to get that experience, because believe us, it’ll be worth it.

Set up base in your glam tents, have a beer by the bonfire and indulge in endless laughter as you form a bond with each other that’s only set to grow deeper than ever. And once you’ve travelled with a person, you come to know more about who they are, their likes, dislikes, interests, and more. What’s more, these glamping trips can be clubbed with experiences such as night safaris, stargazing or early morning birdwatching and meditation for an overall wholesome experience.

Where to travel: Watch the Northern Lights in Finland, spend a night in glam tents in the hills.

Go on a luxury vacation

Women often end up taking care of others so much that we forget to take a moment and indulge ourselves. If you’re earning (or simply saving whatever money you’ve collected over the years), put it to good use by treating yourself to a luxury vacation. Not only does this ensure safety, since luxury properties are safe, comfortable spaces for you to be in, it also ensures you get to pamper yourself to the fullest.

So, we’d suggest packing your bags and going to a luxury retreat or resort – even if just for the weekend – and enjoy being tended to with delicious food, spas, poolside fun and super comfortable rooms. Go sightseeing or enjoy the beautiful views from the balcony in your room, and pamper yourself silly, because you definitely deserve it!

Where to travel: A luxury resort in beach destinations such as Goa or Mauritius, a luxury wilderness retreat around one of the national parks.

Go on a safari alone

Safaris are super fun when enjoyed with your loved ones – the expanse of forests with the exciting creatures and trees one gets to witness, the wind (and dust) blowing through our hair and the amazement at spotting a few tigers or lions is definitely something worth remembering.

Going on a safari alone can be an exciting experience since you’re able to fully be in the moment and appreciate your surroundings. Pack your rucksack, carry your DSLR and enjoy photographing the various birds and creatures you see in the wild, as you let go of all your worries. What makes going on a safari alone all the more exciting is the fact that you don’t need to stress about your co-passengers – you can be yourself, talk to the guides, ask your questions and just be yourself.

Where to travel: Bandhavgarh National Park has personalised safaris for travellers, which is a wholesome experience. You can also visit other parks in Tanzania and Sri Lanka.

Climb a volcano

For us, this is the mother of all adventures, especially if you’re travelling alone. Treks are worth the climb in any case, and what makes a volcano trek special is the fact that you may get to witness molten lava or feel the hot air rise from within the fissures.

Most of the volcano treks or climbs happen at night so that you can climb up to some beautiful early morning sunrise views, hearty conversations and tired (but happy) faces. And believe us, the experience will be worth all the pain and fatigue you encounter on your route!

Where to travel: Mount Batur in Indonesia offers night treks up the volcano and is an experience that’s worth having (and remembering).

Go on a hot-air balloon

We believe taking a hot air balloon ride is one of the best travel experiences women can take. Witnessing the vast expanses of the cities as you spot other beautiful balloons flying over the city, while you whip out your camera and snap endless shots of the views.

Add this to your travel experiences list, and be assured that you’ll definitely not be disappointed in the journey you’ve just undertaken – it’ll make you calm and give you a feeling of gratitude. And for some, it can also start spiritual healing of sorts, as you feel connected to your inner self deeper than ever!

Where to travel: Cappadoccia (Turkey) if you’re planning on getting this experience internationally.

Take yourself out on a date in the middle of a desert

Taking oneself out on a date is a fun experience, no matter where you are. It can be a solo movie or lunch with a view, or simply settling down with a good book and some coffee in the confines of your room. But if you’re planning on turning this solo date into a travel experience for yourself (and maybe for other women to take inspiration from), take yourself out on a date – in the middle of the desert!

The cool breeze and the beautiful set-up that desert tours set up makes for the ultimate treat you can give yourself. Sit amid the fairy lights as you sip on some champagne, dressed in your best. Enjoy cultural activities and performances, and if the place you’re visiting has a night market, make the most of it by treating yourself to a souvenir!

Where to travel: Desert safaris and belly dancing in Dubai.

Take a leap of faith with Skydiving

One of the greatest adventures for us has to be skydiving. It’s nothing new, but it’s something that changes your perspective on so many things at once! If you’re a solo woman travelling, this can be a great experience to add to your trip.

Jumping off the airplane has a certain amount of thrill to it. What’s more, the journey helps bring about a certain perspective, as you’re all alone, with your thoughts, as you descend back on land slowly, steadily. This is one adventure that is sure to stay with you for a lifetime!

Where to travel: Spain or Dubai if you’re travelling internationally.

Road tripping with the girl gang

Road tripping is always a fun experience – whether it be with family or with friends. However, we suggest gathering your girl gang and going on a road trip adventure. Choose a place that’s near or far, depending on the number of days you plan to travel. Explore the cities and towns you travel through and enjoy the changing landscapes that you encounter on your trip.

What’s more, amp up the adventure by hiring motorbikes and going on a journey in the mountains! Road tripping adventures as you drive through high passes in the Himalayas are some of the best travel experiences you and your band of women can have in life, as you ride on the rocky paths with the occasional butter tea breaks in the small roadside shacks, or stop to soak in the beautiful sceneries that nature bestows upon you!

Where to travel: Anywhere in the vastness of Australia, or the twisting roads of Switzerland.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India