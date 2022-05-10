Travelling to the United States soon? Here’s what you need to know

Planning to travel to the US soon?

With peak summer months approaching in the United States, so descend hordes of tourists looking to bask in sun-soaked idylls and discover unique American attractions, from the breathtaking Grand Canyon penciled into as a side trip from Las Vegas to the chaotic Los Angeles where aspirants pursue their dreams.

One of the most relaxed countries in the world, unquestionably so, during the height of the Covid pandemic as flights still crowded the skies while others were quick to cower in fear, the US was keen to get on with normality.

Now that Malaysia has reopened completely, you can traverse the vast Pacific Ocean to the great nation that brings us constant juicy bits on the tele – Keeping Up with the Kardashians, anyone? – like sushi processing on the conveyor belt.

Things to know when travelling to the US from Malaysia, starting 29 April 2022:

Although security checks prior to boarding a flight to the US or anywhere within the country are extremely thorough, the travel restrictions in place to keep out Covid are comparatively mild, especially if you’re fully vaccinated and travelling on the B-2 visa meant for short stays and tourism.

A person who is only partially vaccinated but recovered from a recent bout with Covid doesn’t fulfil the definition of fully vaccinated. You don’t need a booster shot to be classified as fully vaccinated.

Before stepping onto the plane bound for the States, you are required to provide information of your vaccination status. This process will take place at departure. You should be fully vaccinated, unless there are exceptional circumstances such as being under the age of 18 and unsuitable for Covid vaccination, among others.

If you’re fully vaccinated:

Proof of vaccination can be provided in various formats including verifiable sources such as printed or digital vaccination certificates, the QR code of the vaccination certificate, and photos of your vaccination record.

The record must spell out your full name, as well as one other identifier such as the date of birth or passport number that matches with that of your travel document, the issuer of the vaccination record and the manufacturer of the vaccine as well as the date of vaccination.

Vaccines administered in Malaysia such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson are recognised. Click here to find out which other vaccines are acceptable.

Once you arrive in the US, you may go as you please.

If you’re unvaccinated:

Things get more complicated if the unvaccinated are allowed entry. You will be tested for Covid three to five days upon arrival and you will need to self-quarantine for five days, regardless of your Covid test result, unless you can provide proof of recovery from Covid in the past 90 days.

On the B-2 visa, you are allowed to stay in the US for up to 180 days at a time. However, if you are unvaccinated, the US government requires you to be vaccinated if you remain in the country in excess of 60 days. You will have to make an arrangement to get yourself vaccinated against Covid.

What about minors who travel to the US?

Those aged between two and 17 years don’t have to observe quarantine, but they are subject to a Covid test three to five days upon arrival. They are tested positive, they are required to isolate for five days while wearing face masks during that period as well as another five days after ending isolation.

Is there difference between quarantine and isolation?

By definition, quarantine is meant to separate and restrict the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick, while isolation means to separate the sick from people who are not sick. In practice, however, it means you should restrict your physical contact either way.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

