Here’s what to expect from Genting SkyWorlds soft opening on 8 February 2022

The day has finally arrived — Genting SkyWorlds is ready to embrace you with open arms.

After numerous delays, the long-awaited themed attraction is finally opening its doors to the public on 8 February, 2022. With an investment of over USD $800 million (about RM3.35 billion), Genting SkyWorlds will take guests on an adventure like no other. Built across 26 acres at an elevation of 6,000 feet above sea level, the theme park includes nine unique movie and adventure-inspired worlds with 26 rides and attractions — Studio Plaza, Eagle Mountain, Liberty Lane, Andromeda Base, Rio, Epic, Ice Age, Robots Rivet Town and Central Park.

However, some attractions are currently undergoing the final commissioning process during the soft opening and remain unavailable to the guests.

“Opening a theme park during the pandemic has been a challenge, and whilst every effort has been made to ensure our full offerings are available, a small selection of attractions require a little more time to be complete, something the team is working hard to achieve,” said Greg Pearn, Vice President, Head – Theme Park Operations, Resorts World Genting.

To commemorate the soft opening, Genting SkyWorlds is offering a 20% discount on its published rates to book from 8 February to 31 March, 2022. Tickets are priced at RM151 for adults (OP: RM189) and RM128 (OP: RM161) for children and senior citizens, while toddlers enter for free.

Guests are also encouraged to download the Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park mobile app to treat it as a comprehensive guide with real-time information. Not only that, guests will be able to check wait times for rides, attractions and shows along with exciting promotional offers. Before visiting, guests can virtually navigate the park, giving them a head start to plan out their day.

The mobile app is also integrated with Southeast Asia’s first Virtual Queue (VQ) technology to diminish the long wait in physical lines, giving guests the freedom to do what they want at a preferred time with ease. Thanks to the VQ, guests can create boarding groups for multiple ticket holders, view recommended itineraries based on personal preferences and receive real-time alerts for attraction reservations and availability.

A complimentary Virtual Queue (VQ) and Photo+ access will be available during the soft opening period, where guests can download and share unlimited digital photo content.

Are you excited? Book your tickets now on the website and via the Genting SkyWorlds mobile app.

