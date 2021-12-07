What to expect from the soon-to-open Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport KL?

The glittering Bukit Bintang shopping district is set to gain a new retail magnet. According to an FMT report, the much-anticipated and rather elongated-named Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport KL will open in January 2022.

The nucleus of the Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC) mixed-use development, boasting a whopping gross development value of RM8.7 billion, is the maiden shopping centre in Southeast Asia to bear the imprint LaLaport.

What can you expect from Bukit Bintang City Centre?

Built on the site of the century-old Pudu Prison, which was completely demolished in 2012, BBCC is a joint development by EcoWorld, UDA Holdings and Employees Provident Fund. The ground-breaking ceremony took place in 2017 and construction began in 2018. The 19.4-acre land on which the development sits is on the intersection between Merdeka 118, the world’s second tallest building, Hang Tuah LRT and monorail stations, and Berjaya Times Square.

Upon its full completion, the mega project will house a shopping mall, hotel, offices, residences, green spaces and the 80-storey-tall BBCC Signature Tower. Phase 1 is approaching completion as of writing. Already Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport KL, Lucentia Residences and The Stride Strata Office have risen off the ground.











What can you expect from Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport KL?

The built-up area of the shopping centre measures 1.4 million square feet, with approximately 861,000 square feet lettable, as stated in a Savills report, across 8 levels. Managed by Mitsui, the mall will accommodate in excess of 350 stores, a number of which originate from Japan and are debuting in Malaysia. The Japanese retail group also operates Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang, which opened in 2015.

While the majority of LaLaport centres are located in Japan, Kyodo News reported that Mitsui inaugurated the first-ever overseas outpost in Shanghai in April 2021, with a couple more to follow suit in Taiwan.

Mitsui envisions that the mall will become Malaysia’s first new experience and lifestyle proposal-oriented retail destination. A culture and hobby zone will be created to cater to varied interests. The edifice combines a hybrid of outdoor and indoor sections with an expansive landscaped rooftop garden.

As of writing, confirmed tenants are GSC Cineplex and Jaya Grocer, while unique attractions include the country’s first Zepp, a Sony-affiliated live music hall catering up to 2,500 patrons, and Grand Bazaar, a retail showcase of local artisanal products. Excluding KL, Zepp currently operates 9 concert halls throughout Japan and Taiwan, playing host to a string of international artists.

How to get there?

With direct access to Hang Tuah LRT and Monorail stations, the mall will also provide a pedestrian deck to the Merdeka MRT station.

All images by Mitsui