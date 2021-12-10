What to know about Genting SkyWorlds partially opening for Christmas celebrations?

Genting SkyWorlds is set for partial opening to the public during this festive season.

Since the resumption of domestic travel, numerous attractions have spruced up in Genting Highlands. Recent additions to Resorts World Genting include Five Guys and The Alps Bar. However, the most anticipated of all is unequivocally Genting SkyWorlds.

Boasting 9 movie and adventure-inspired domains, the outdoor theme park will capture the imagination through numerous amusement rides.

From 10 December 2021 till New Year’s Eve, patrons who brave the meandering ascent and exhilarating gondola ride can drop by Central Park, the theme park’s piazza and one of the most spacious of 9 thematic realms for merrymaking.

Here’s the festive line-up curated by Resorts World Genting:

Christmas Bites and Shopping at Central Park

From local to international delicacies, you’ll get to taste festive flavours. Dine in at Trattoria Il Lago for the Christmas menu, or drop by for a quick refuel at Jetpack Coffee and Fast Fuels. Meanwhile, just in time for gifting, limited-edition Genting SkyWorlds-branded souvenirs at Galaxy Store.

A White Christmas at Central Park

Tilt your head up when you stroll past Night at The Museum: Midnight Mayhem for you will be showered by flurries of snow. The snowfall arrives from 7pm onwards bihourly, lasting 10 minutes each time, from Wednesdays to Fridays. On weekends, however, the frequency increases to every hour, from 7pm onwards, for 10 minutes each time.

Christmas Photo Spots at Central Park

Festooned with glimmering lights and Christmas garlands, the centrepiece in Central Park is a shimmering 40-foot-tall Christmas tree crowned by a six-pointed star. Shutterbugs get ready.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve Events at Andromeda Base

Why countdown to New Year in the heart of Kuala Lumpur when you can reach for the skies in Genting? On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, Andromeda Base will mesmerise patrons with the neon dance moves from Psycusix, Malaysia’s acclaimed circus act. For EDM fans, rave along to the electronic beats spun by DJ JayRy and DJ Jason Martin.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

All images by Resorts World Genting