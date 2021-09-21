Yacht, helicopter and more – holiday like Crazy Rich Asians in Langkawi

Live it up in Langkawi with these things you can do while on a vacay.

The exclusive playground of the rich and famous in the sun-drenched Andaman Sea, Langkawi has long been the go-to haven for well-heeled Malaysians and neighbouring Singaporeans yearning for a weekend getaway. With the archipelago reopening for domestic tourism and until more Malaysian islands adopt the travel bubble approach, Langkawi remains the only choice for some unrestrained splurge.

Here is how you can create your own Crazy Rich Asians moment for your Instagram reel.

Charter your own yacht

Forget sharing a sunset cruise with strangers, especially in the belligerent climate where Covid-19 still lurks in the community, and admire Langkawi and its jagged hills from over the azure waters aboard your private luxury yacht armed with an experienced crew. You don’t even have to enrol in an intensive sailing course to level up your skipping game. Get the champagne chilled, put on some thumping music and let the pros whisk you and your loved ones to the best spot in the middle of the ocean to party away. Is a marriage proposal here a touch cliched?

Tropical Charters and Crystal Yacht offer a fleet of various capacities and amenities to suit your every need.

Scenic flight aboard a helicopter

Soar like an eagle in a magical place whose name is inspired by the avian predator that calls the island home. With the help of a helicopter, you can get high on Langkawi both figuratively and literally, in an unforgettable aerial experience. Scenic flights can be arranged for multiple attractions dotting the archipelago, including the emerald lake located in the Isle of the Pregnant Maiden and a comprehensive appreciation from the skies lasting 60 minutes that take you to every landmark from famous beaches to the island’s highest point.

Tee off with your buddies

(Photo: The Els Club)

One of the most idyllic golf courses in the region, the Els Club occupying the green expanse of the undisturbed Datai Bay offers a range of courses totalling 63 holes that roll from the hillside to the fringe of the lapping waves. Set against the backdrop of a million-year-old rainforest, the meticulously manicured greens challenge your golfing skills in unexpected ways, not least the world-class championship design thoughtfully pieced together by Ernie Els.

You can count on state-of-the-art amenities and spellbinding views that call for a revisit.

Stay in a villa with your own private pool

(Photo: The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi)

Chauffeured rides to and from the airport, a dinner menu composed by acclaimed chefs, complete privacy guaranteed, splendid spa sessions to untangle every knot in your body, and more than enough room for you and your family, luxury resorts in Langkawi can vie with the best in Phuket, Bali and Mykonos. They are opulently furnished to ensure when you demand for the exceptional, that’s precisely what you are getting. With a land area comparable to that of Singapore but with a significantly scant population, Langkawi has plenty of space for everyone. To the extent that many luxury resorts here tempt travellers with their decadent villas, each complete with a private pool.

