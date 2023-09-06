Eat, Shop, Repeat: Loui Lim shares where to travel for food, fun and fashion

Shopping till you drop in Italy or eating the best food in Tokyo? We seek the expertise of “master wanderluster” Loui Lim for our next adventure.

When it comes to travelling, Loui Lim has traversed the world. As one who helms the ins and outs of Genting’s Dream Cruises, the urban ‘voyager’ is no stranger to experiences la dolce vita — offering insights into some of the most exotic places in the globe.

Seeking wisdom from the luxury lifestyle guru himself, we ask Loui for the best places or countries he’d visit based on your travel objectives — to eat, to heal or to have the adventure of a lifetime.

Relax — Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Located 50 minutes away by flight from Tahiti, Bora Bora is one of nine islands within the Society Islands, formed many million years ago by a volcano. Surrounded by the coral reef or atoll, Bora Bora boasts majestic turquoise waters that glisten in bright blues and greens. Known as the pearl of the Pacific, the place is magical with many luxury and overwater resorts. Find yourself kicking the wind sands at the beach or just gaze into the still waters for pure relaxation.

Party — Bangkok, Thailand

Get your dose of a high-energy quick city getaway in Bangkok city where the fun never ends. Indulge in music, booze and party with the coolest people in the Thai capital — we’d say go to Sing Sing Theatre, Sugar Club or Onyx.

Travel Solo — South America

South America is a safe place for solo travellers but be sure to plan ahead and research before heading there. If you’re thinking of where to start, Colombia and Argentina are both great options — offering great diversity in culture, Michelin-approved food and architecture. Another country often overlooked by solo travellers is Bolivia, a great place to make new friends and meet other travellers from all over the world!

Eat the Best Food — Tokyo

It is hard to pinpoint one thing that best represents the food scene in Tokyo but rising on top of the podium is definitely sushi. With the most number of Michelin-star restaurants in the world, you’d need more than just one trip to Tokyo to truly experience its gastronomic adventure. Of course, a visit to the Toyosu Market is compulsory but exploring the small streets around the area will get you to sushi-ya and izakaya approved by the locals. Unless you’re a good navigator, it’s always a good idea to sign up for guided food tours and cooking classes to check out the best Tokyo has to offer.

Shop ‘till You Drop — Italy

Beyond its art and architecture, Italy is also known for its fashion and luxury brands. When in Milan, the fashion capital of Italy, check out Via Montenapoleone which is also the most expensive street of all Italy. If you find yourself in Rome, Via del Corso is the city’s most famous shopping street that runs from Piazza Venezia all the way to Piazza del Popolo. Another famous street is Via de’ Tornabuoni in Florence where you are sure to shop to the very last penny.

(Featured/Hero Images: Loui Lim)

Find out more about Loui Lim in the latest issue of LSA Digital Cover Vol. 014 HERE.