Whilst Thailand and Asia are popular for digital nomads, what are some of the best cities in Europe for digital nomads? A recent study provides some insight.

Digital nomads are always on the lookout for new destinations to set down their bags and, above all, their laptops. Many of them are increasingly heading to European destinations to work remotely while enjoying a better quality of life. So, which cities on the Old Continent are best for remote workers?

SuperCasinoSites, a site specialising in online casinos, has drawn up a ranking of Europe’s 30 best cities for digital nomads. It was compiled by taking into account different areas of expenditure for remote workers, such as grocery shopping, access to public transport, the cost of renting a room on Airbnb, and the cost of internet access. The safety of the European cities featured in the ranking was also assessed, using data from the latest editions of the Numbeo Index and the Safety City Index.

According to this methodology, Kraków tops the list as the best destination for digital nomads. The Polish city stands out for its low internet and grocery costs. Its public transport network is also inexpensive, making it a prime destination for remote workers in Europe.

Second place goes to Riga. Although the climate is not particularly mild, especially in winter, the Latvian capital is known for its vibrant cultural scene and lively nightlife. Rents are also much lower than in other Eastern European cities, including Dubrovnik, Prague, Tallinn and even Budapest.

But the Hungarian capital still manages to come in third place thanks to its convenient and affordable public transport system and low-cost internet packages. Another point in its favor is that, in 2021, Hungary created a specific visa for digital nomads, allowing teleworkers to settle in the country for up to one year, provided they are employed by a foreign company.

While Eastern European cities top the list of those most conducive to digital nomad lifestyles, those in the south of Europe are not to be outdone. Valencia, Lisbon and Madrid rank sixth, eighth and ninth respectively. This is hardly surprising, given that both Spain and Portugal have both taken steps to lure remote workers, notably by offering digital nomad visas. And it seems to be working, as Spain and Portugal are often cited in rankings of the best places to work remotely.

The best cities in Europe for digital nomads

The top 10 European cities for digital nomads are as follows:

1 – Kraków (Poland)

2 – Riga (Latvia)

3 – Budapest (Hungary)

4 – Prague (Czech Republic)

5 – Dubrovnik (Croatia)

6 – Valencia (Spain)

7 – Tallinn (Estonia)

8 – Lisbon (Portugal)

9 – Madrid (Spain)

10 – Valletta (Malta)

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.