Bey’s Big Smoke: A London summer guide inspired by Beyoncé

Beyonce’s groundbreaking Renaissance World Tour hit London with a five-day run and it is the longest stop on her entire Renaissance World Tour itinerary — a public declaration of her absolute love for the city.

Beyonce is not only running the world, she’s also a force to be reckoned with when it comes to pop culture. Inspired by Queen Bey’s passion for London Town, we’ve put together a list of: ‘Where to Stay’, ‘Where to Eat’, ‘Where to Shop’ and ‘What to See in London’ this summer inspired by Beyonce herself — let’s call it Bey’s Big Summer Smoke.

Stay

Chateau Denmark

A collection of 55 rooms and apartments tucked on and around the historic Denmark Street, Chateau Denmark offers a bold, unique retreat in the heart of Soho, perfect for our Queen. Apartments are huge by London standards (35 sqm to 85 sqm) in a heady part-baroque, part-gothic amalgamation that inspires guests to let go and embrace the spirit of it all.

Each space features plush velvet fabrics in shades of gold and aubergine, leather floors, giant rolltop standalone bathtubs, and hand-carved four-poster beds with sublime linens to sink into. There are alcoves to dine and entertain, state-of-the-art Void speakers, maxi bars overspilling with spirits, wine, and champagne (including Jay-Z’s Armand de Brignac, of course), snacks and every kind of mixer one might desire, and soundproofing, so there’s no worry about the after-party getting too loud.

And for everything else, the stable of butlers always seem a step ahead, almost instinctively knowing what guests might need. Denmark Street has a firm foot in music history — the Sex Pistols lived there, the Rolling Stones recorded at Regent Sound Studio, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, and later, The Clash, hung out at Giaconda Cafe, so why not Beyoncé?

Eat & Drink

Breakfast: Brasserie Max

A visit to the UK is incomplete without a breakfast fry-up, and for these, we go posh with Brasserie Max. Breakfast is a traditional, yet sophisticated affair featuring eggs, sausages, bacon, black pudding, and toast, served on a silver rack with butter and homemade preserves.

Lunch: Hawksmoor

Jay-Z was an investor in NYC’s now defunct British-style pub The Spotted Pig which he and Beyonce frequented, so we reckon lunch at Hawksmoor will bring back memories of their old haunt.

Afternoon Tea: The Lanesborough

In her controversial Black is King video, Bey and a bevy of celebrities such as Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell and Kelly Rowland do afternoon tea. At The Lanesborough, it’s an elegant, sumptuous spread, inspired by another Queen – Charlotte of Netflix’s Bridgerton series, perfect for music royalty.

Drinks: Thirteen

Beyoncé loves champagne, martinis, and bloody marys (hot sauce), which the stunning new Thirteen bar in Soho does dangerously well. It’s the perfect place for her to lounge, plus points for its private dial8 hidden bar-within-a-bar.

Dinner: Bentley’s Oyster Bar

Move over Red Lobster, in London, we do Bentley’s. This classic spot has been around since 1916, and serves some of the best seafood on the British Isles. Service is confident, discreet, and knowledgeable.

Supper: Cecconi’s

Bey and Jay-Z love Italian food and they’ve been spotted at London stalwarts Cecconi’s, Harry’s Bar and Oswald’s, feasting up a storm on date nights. Don’t be greedy; pick one!

Shop

Every look in Beyoncé’s ongoing Renaissance ‘tourdrobe’ has been an exercise of fashion diplomacy, paying homage to local designers, causing fans and fashionistas to gush as each bespoke piece is unveiled on the concert catwalk. For this summer’s sartorial inspiration, while in Britain, visit:

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood

While we mourn the passing of the legendary Dame Vivienne Westwood, her widower and business partner Andreas Kronthaler continues to hold the fort with conversation-starting glam-with-a dash-of -punk pieces.

Stella McCartney

Beyoncé’s crystal-encrusted suit for Renaissance is a testament to Stella McCartney’s well-established style of feminine, sharply tailored looks.

Mary Katrantzou

Creator of Beyonce’s eye-popping, bee-inspired silver, gold and black ensemble, this London-based, Greek designer’s signatures are beautiful prints, textures and shapes.

David Koma

This Georgian-born, London-based fashion designer is known for his show-stopping, silhouette- enhancing, statement dresses.

Roksanda

Roksanda Ilincic’s flowing, bright pieces put the wearer in the limelight at every turn, just how we like it.

House of CB

While not part of the Renaissance tourdrobe, House of CB is a luxury slow fashion label that Beyonce has sported many times – their romantic, figure-hugging summer dresses are available at Selfridges, or online.

See

The Queen’s Gallery, V&A and Candlelight Concerts

London’s arts and culture scene is always exhilarating. These are some must-dos this summer.

Award-winning production company PunchDrunk’s The Burnt City is a contemporary neon take on Greek tragedies. The experience is an immersive one, and best of all participants/viewers are rendered incognito via identical masks which they put on, all the better when one is one of the world’s biggest stars.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, catch Style & Society: Dressing the Georgians at The Queen’s Gallery – for insight into Georgian fashion, from scullery through to court.

At the V&A – DIVA celebrates the creativity and magnetism of iconic performers, exploring and redefining the word ‘diva’. Expect to encounter Whitney Houston, Marilyn Monroe, Elton John, and perhaps even Beyonce herself.

In contrast to her own action-packed, electrifying performances, Beyoncé would definitely find pleasure in the Candlelight Concerts. These captivating illuminated shows in iconic venues such as Central Hall Westminster, Southwark Cathedral and St Mary’s Church, are each in tribute to great artistes such as Coldplay, Joe Hisaishi, Queen, Fleetwood Mac and even Beyoncé, bound to be a multi-sensorial journey.

“A new way to watch what you eat” is the tongue-in-cheek one-liner to describe TasteFilms. Their immersive dining experiences offer participants bespoke gastronomic feasts inspired by select cult-classic movies while they are watching said movie. On the bill this summer: Grease, Chef, Mrs Doubtfire and Dirty Dancing.

See you in London!

(Featured image: Roksanda)