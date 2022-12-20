Where to see the most amazing Christmas and holiday lights displays

Christmas is just days away, and we’re already feeling the festive spirit at every turn. Our favourite shopping malls are all decked out in jaunty decorations paired with a playlist of Christmas carols, and stores everywhere are peddling last-minute gifts or party staples the likes of ham, turkey and log cakes. If you live in a country with the four seasons, the whiff of chilly mornings in the air — telling everyone that winter is here — would probably be an additional reminder of Christmas’ arrival. This puts us all in a holiday mood, of sniffing and sipping hot chocolate and curling up in cosy blankets. However, if you can muster some strength to get yourself out of this cocoon of comfort, head towards these places offering some of the best Christmas and holiday lights displays in your city or the ones you’re travelling to this season.

While everyone has the festive cheer on from November till spring breezes in, various cities take the Christmas and New Year spirit a notch higher by engaging in elaborate displays of lights that deck up streets in a brilliant spectacle of colourful hues.

While cities decorate every nook and cranny as well as popular locations with various lights, those with rivers and creeks flowing through them go a step ahead and light up the waters that shimmer in the light of the decorations, tempting visitors with cruise options like that in Amsterdam. Its canals look gorgeous after being brightly lit by some of the fanciest Christmas and holiday lights.

Likewise, the nine London bridges, too, look spectacular after the river is illuminated during the Christmas and holiday lights display. Additionally, London has some of the best displays to offer, including the Ever After Garden, which comes alive with glowing roses in remembrance of departed souls, and the Enchanted Eltham Palace, which looks even more enchanting during the holiday lights festival.

And, not to forget the various destinations in the United States that blend creativity, technology and expertise to offer the finest light displays that one can witness, especially the Winter Festival of Lights at Niagara Falls.

So, get ready to visit some of the places that are winter wonderlands during the cosiest time of the year. Moreover, wouldn’t it feel amazing to walk with your loved ones on lit-up streets under sparkling lights on a quiet night, specially during the Christmas holidays?

