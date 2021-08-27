15 most highly anticipated international hotels opening in 2021

Although we are unable to travel, there is no harm to put these new hotels on your travel itinerary.
There’s no place like home, but when you’re going through month after month of a semi-lockdown, there’s also no place like far away from home. Here are some of the most interesting new hotel openings in 2021 (many of which are still forthcoming).
As we stalk the Insta stories of our friends abroad and their summer antics, there’s no shame in having a little travel FOMO. Whilst the pandemic is far from over, many new hotels have opened around the globe, and many more intend to open their doors before the year-end. Ever the avid planners, here, we’re put together a list of some of the most interesting new hotel openings in 2021, ready to park on our must-visit list once travel is safe again. Whether it’s locally to Hua Hin, Khao Yai, and Samui, or further away to Dubai, Paris, or New York, there’s a little something for every wanderlust-ing soul out there. Take a look.
N.B.: We’ve noted the current opening status of each of these hotels, yet given the current COVID-19 situation and its limitations, it is likely these are subject to change.
Whilst The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon is set to open in the capital city in 2022, this year we get to look forward to the opening of The Standard, Hua Hin. Set within lush green gardens a few steps away from the beach, the hotel will comprise of 199 rooms, suites, and villas, and feature various dining outlets, and a spa too. Bringing its young and fun energy to the beachside town, we’re very excited about this first outpost in Thailand.
Status: Opening November 2021
Bill Bensley fans rejoice: the award-winning architect and interior designer is bringing his magic to the new InterContinental Khao Yai National Park this year. Set on a 100-acre site with over 50,000 trees and views over seven (!) lakes, the 45-room luxury hotel is set to be a highly ‘grammable marvel. Inspired by the history of trains in the region, guests will also be able to explore the 19 repurposed heritage train car suites for an extra special experience.
Status: Opening end of 2021
The Hyatt Regency Koh Samui opened earlier this July as the first Hyatt property on the island. The design-forward, 140-room resort is set on a private coastline in North Chaweng, and is located a mere 10 minutes from the airport. Keeping modern day trends in mind, the resort has made its ‘Gallery of Eight’ a central highlight, showcasing the eight most photogenic sites dotted around the property. For those seeking some very picturesque memories, from private villa to coastal landscape, this one’s your calling.
Status: Open
Whilst Bangkok city dwellers will be familiar with staycations at the Kimpton Maa-Lai, the Kimpton brand is actually also working on another property in Koh Samui. Aiming to open at the end of this year, the 138-room luxury boutique hotel will be located on Choengmon Beach, and will feature mostly suites and pool villas. With direct beach access and close proximity to Chaweng Beach and Fisherman’s Village, we can’t wait to see how Kimpton’s millennial charm from the city translates onto the island.
Status: Opening end of 2021
This June, the Kuda Villingili Resort joined the repertoire of dreamy, paradisiacal resorts in the Maldives, located on its own private island in the North Male Atoll. A 30-minute speedboat ride from the airport, the resort boasts an array of villas (yes, those sweet overwater types too), and an interesting array of fine dining options. Most famously, it features prime access to Chickens Break, one of the world’s top ten surfing spots. If you’re into water sports, it’s a great place to get active — and then come back and relax in style, too.
Status: Open
Did you know that the W Osaka is the W Hotel brand’s first outpost in Japan? Debuting alongside the vibrant Midosuji Boulevard earlier this March, the hotel brings together the urban streetscape in its signature bold and buzzing manner. Featuring 337 rooms and suites, the highlights here include the two bars and four restaurants — especially the OH.LALA bistro-diner, which is helmed in partnership with Chef Yusuke Takada, one of the top chefs under Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. For those who know no trip to Japan is complete without plenty of food, you know where to head.
Status: Open
Two new W Hotels will open in China: one in the natural harbour town of Xiamen, and another in the ‘Star City’ of Changsha. Whilst the W Xiamen is a seaside city hotel adjacent to the OneMall shopping landmark, the W Changsha aims to bring together the heritage and story of the infamous starry skies here. Whilst both destinations aren’t ones that may have formerly been on your travel list radar, we’re seeing promising renderings for two soon-to-be hotspots in lesser mainstream cities.
Status: Opening end of 2021
The Raffles brand is opening four new hotels this year, and the Raffles Udaipur is one of them. Whilst Udaipur has already long been a dream destination for many, the Raffles Udaipur will likely deepen the fairytale on its 21-acre private island on Udai Sagar Lake. Surrounded by the hills and with views of a 400-year-old temple in the background, the 101-room property (each with a private pool) is sure to exude opulence and story at ever corner.
Status: Open
The first Raffles resort on the Palm Jumeirah, you can imagine what’s in store at the Raffles The Palm Dubai. Located on the West Crescent of the world’s largest man-man island, the hotel will feature 389 luxury rooms, suites, and villas, each of which will boast a sprawling sea view. There will also be eight bar and restaurant concepts, and plenty of golden accents, we’re sure.
Status: Opening end of 2021
After three years of extensive renovation, the Mandarin Oriental Ritz finally reopens its grand doors within Madrid’s historic ‘Golden Triangle of Art.’ Located opposite the infamous Prado in the heart of Madrid’s shopping district, its prime location is just one of the highlights. Parisian designers Gilles & Boissier took over the design for the 100 rooms and 53 suites here, bringing together the hotel’s historic connection to the city, Spanish culture, and Spanish art. Spirited and sophisticated, we’d say it was well worth the wait.
Status: Open
Do you miss London like how we miss London? Embracing London in all its London-ness, The NoMad opened earlier this year in the heart of Covent Garden. Located within a historic building formerly (and famously) known as The Bow Street Magistrates’ Court and Police Station, we love that NoMad still managed to bring a sense of its New York spirit into its design. The work of design studio Roman and Williams, there’s a real influence in each of the rooms, drawing on the connections between London and New York as cultural and artistic cities.
Status: Open
Another snazzy hotel is set to grace the French capital. Celebrating the French art de vivre, the Cheval Blanc Paris aims to be a contemporary and urban haven, comprised of 26 rooms and 46 suites, and housing 4 restaurants. A highlight is definitely the Dior Spa, which will feature six treatment rooms for “bespoke rituals,” as well as Le Carrousel, the signature Cheval Blanc Maison area dedicated to children. Fans who are familiar with the brand will know, and will nod.
Status: Opening September 2021
We wish we could be whisked away to St. Barths. Aiming to open this 18 October, the Rosewood Le Guanahani is nestled within St. Barths’ lush bougainvillea, hibiscus, and palms, overlooking a sweeping beach and reef-protected lagoon. The boutique resort will featured guest cottages along garden paths, as well as two pools, a Rosewood Spa, and an array of water- and land- activities to indulge in. Island life at its best.
Status: Opening October 2021
As we wait for the Aman Bangkok to be unveiled, we’re looking to the Aman New York for a little inspiration. Yet to be opened, the new urban sanctuary will be located in the heart of Manhattan within the Crown Building on the corner of Firth Avenue and 57th Street. The first home of the Museum of Modern Art will celebrate Aman’s philosophy through the vision of Jean-Michel Gathy and its 83 hotel rooms, restaurants, garden terrace, bar, private members club, spa, jazz club, and wine room. On the upper floors, there will also be 22 private Aman Residences. A rebirth of the most special kind.
Status: Opening end of 2021
Located in an eclectic and exciting dining and fashion district, the W Melbourne opened its doors earlier this February, aiming to bring the community’s emerging music scene to life. We couldn’t think of a better place to do so, between the vibe-y (yet also historically-inspired) interior design, over to the fun dining and drinking outlets. The hotel boasts 294 rooms and 29 suites, and highlights include the ultramodern fitness facilities, the gold-roofed indoor pool, and the poolside bar and DJ booth. Sounds like they really know how to have a good time. We can’t wait.
Status: Open