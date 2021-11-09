A list of luxury resorts in Langkawi welcoming international travellers

Ready to wave goodbye to the pandemic-induced lockdown and embrace a lap of luxury at Langkawi’s most opulent pool villas?

For the well-heeled, you may want to consider reserving some luxury pool villas in Langkawi just for you and your loved ones at these stunning resorts. With plenty of flights from KLIA to Langkawi International Airport, the legendary archipelago is only a short hop away.

The Datai Langkawi

Avoid the madding crowd and check into the ultra-luxurious villas located on a pristine north-western tip of Langkawi where each unit is thoughtfully appointed. Being one with nature and canopied by lofty trees, a habitat of local wildlife, the Rainforest Pool Villa offers complete privacy thanks to its lush surroundings. At 175 sqm, this 10m pool-equipped villa houses an extended deck and outdoor living area for you to completely immerse yourself in the rainforest but still within easy reach of splendid amenities. It is made especially for honeymooning couples.

Get closer to the Andaman Sea, even though you are never far away from the azure waters by staying at The Datai Langkawi, the Beach Villa overlooks the breathtaking bay teeming with oceanic creatures. Available in 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom configurations, the villa comes with a 24-hour butler service. The 1-bedroom unit doesn’t lack in space, with 350sqm for you to stretch out, while the 2-bedroom unit extends to 750 sqm. Both are lavished with a private pool.

The Rainforest Pool Villa starts at RM3,100, while the Beach Villas are priced from RM4,200 (1 bedroom) and RM9,300 (2 bedrooms) respectively.

The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi

Fringed by the Andaman Sea and a 10 million-year-old rainforest, invite the great outdoors into your cocoon of luxury. Villa Mutiara, which spans a whopping 650 sqm, provides complete privacy where it offers 330 degrees of ocean views. The leftover 30 degrees comprise jungle views. Sequestered between two coves, this three-bedroom villa is perfect for a small discerning family. Apart from a private beach, it comes with a spacious dining area and two pools.

On the other hand, the second-most-spacious villa in the resort, Villa Kenari, measures some 465 sqm where each bedroom (there are 2) boasts a spellbinding frontal sea vista and a rear looking out to the virgin jungle. Don’t like sharing a splash with other guests? You don’t have to as the villa comes with its own 25m-long private pool overlooking the bay.

Your extraordinary experience is complete with your own private butler and chauffeured Rolls-Royce from Langkawi International Airport. Villa Kenari starts at RM18,000, while Villa Mutiara is priced from RM30,000 per night.

The St. Regis Langkawi

Experience the signature hospitality of The St. Regis at the resort’s Sunset Royal Villa. Lavishly decorated as one expects, this overwater villa houses 4 bedrooms offering a peerless panorama of the Andaman Sea. You may catch the sunset while luxuriating in a private pool. Measuring 700 sqm, there is plenty of space for everyone. Call for a curated in-villa dining experience, or just while away the time in the living area festooned with glass panels by doing absolutely nothing.

A night at the Sunset Royal Villa starts at RM10,999.

The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa

Good enough for an extended family and impressing the in-laws, the 5-bedroom pool villa at the Westin is a decadent experience. With 2 living rooms across 2 levels, the villa is equipped with its own grand piano perfect for you to mesmerise others with your musical skills polished over the lockdown. 3 bedrooms are furnished with king-size beds, while the remaining 2 are decked out with double beds. Since there might be a number of guests who are inclined to soak up the atmosphere in the private pool, there is 70 sqm to ensure it will never be too crowded. It goes without saying that you get a butler to nail down every request you might have at this luxury resort in Langkawi.

The 5-bedroom pool villa starts at RM9,999 per night.

Ambong Pool Villas

A sister property of the Ambong-Ambong Rainforest Retreat, the Ambong Pool Villas is rather self-explanatory, comprising a collection of villas, each with its own pool perched atop a steep hill, carpeted by the pristine jungle. Opportunities to spot wildlife swinging by just outside your windows are never rare. The best time to while away at the 12m-long pool is when the sun begins to retire in the evening, turning the skies champagne gold in concert with the glistening Andaman waters. Conversely, villas offering views of sunrise are also available for early birds.

These luxury pool villas in Langkawi start from RM1,280 per night.

Four Seasons Resort Langkawi

A brand name at the acme of luxury lodging, this spectacular resort offers a range of villas, each with its own unique draw. Pool villas are aplenty here. From the honeymoon-perfect Studio Beach Villa as spacious as 172 sqm, to the 220 sqm Beach Villa with plunge pool erected on a stretch of white sandy beach, to family-friendly villas which can fit as many as 5 to 12 adults, you are saddled with choices – and that is a welcome dilemma.

But if you yearn for a home-away-from-home experience, check yourself into the Royal Villa. Modelled after a contemporary, luxuriously appointed Malaysian home, the villa is decked out in Spanish marble and spruced up with Moorish and Malay artefacts. Enveloped by a tropical landscape with the azure waters lapping just beyond, the airy lounge opens up to a stylish private terrace with an infinity pool. Have I not mentioned about the soothing, privacy-guaranteed outdoor rain shower area?

The Royal Villa starts from RM13,000 per night.

