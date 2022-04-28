AMI Suites offers a dreamy getaway in a charming eclectic boutique hotel

Looking for a ‘suite’ staycation in the city? Located in Mont Kiara, AMI Suites puts its own spin on hotel-level luxury meets intimate human experience.

The thing about a staycation being a home away from home is, ultimately, that it should feel like home. Tucked in the vibrant neighbourhood of Mont Kiara, AMI Suites is a concept boutique hotel that does things a little differently by designing bold and eclectic spaces. From its quirky wall features and painterly rugs, to classy brass-top side tables and minimalist furniture, the suites all have their ‘AMI touch’ — vibrant, welcoming and most importantly, embracing that homey feel.

While you’re housed in a small yet stylish suite during your stay, AMI Suites celebrates the sense of scale and grandeur with a breathtaking view of the Petronas Twin Towers and KL City. AMI Suites goes up to 31 floors, and all 115 rooms have been cleverly crafted to provide visual aesthetics coupled with all your necessities in mind with ample space to cook, dine, work, and lounge around.

Personalised experience is key

When it comes to choosing the perfect room for you, it all comes down to just how big your party is. You can choose between the Snug Studio and Urban One Bedroom for two, Comfy Two Bedroom for four, or the Jumbo Three Bedroom Suites where there is an ideal amount of space to fit up to six within the same room to host the ultimate slumber party.

To keep you comfortable for both short and long-term stays, each of the rooms is equipped with a kitchenette, complete with an induction cooker, fridge, microwave, cooking utensils, and cutlery. The suite also includes a Smart TV with complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and Netflix, as well as a snack bar stocked with local favourites like ice gem biscuits, orange peel sweets, and white coffee.

If you’ve accidentally forgotten something in the excitement of packing for your staycation, AMI’s got you covered with its ‘Borrows List’. From phone chargers and adapters, to wine openers and umbrellas, you can loan them from AMI and return them before you check out. Hotel-exclusive facilities include the rooftop Sky Pool, which gives you a stunning bird’s-eye view of AMI Suites, and a handsome black and gold marbled Sky Gym. Now there’s no excuse for you to get out of your exercise regime, even when you’re away from home!

As guests at AMI Suites, you’ll also get an all-access pass to Arte Mont Kiara’s iconic facilities, such as the Jacuzzi Pods for a relaxing hydromassage as you sit back and soak in the city skyline. There’s also the Mosaic Pool with its bespoke gradient flooring, where warm sands tones gradually slope into the depths of the blues to create the illusion of a beach right beneath your feet. The French-styled Luxe Gym, powered by Technogym, offers the best that fitness can offer in all the splendour of a spacious pod structure. You can also take a stroll in nature through the Floating Butterfly Garden, where an impressive mesh architecture creates the illusion of thousands of golden butterflies floating around you. After the exercise and walking, you can take it easy in the Rainbow Lounge, a vibrant space of bold colours and textures.

Tropical meets urban chic at ALLO by the Owls Café

Just recently, AMI Suites unveiled its latest foodie venture, ALLO by the Owls Café. Nestled in a modern, pastel-hued space with a mezzanine, the café exudes a warm, snug yet sophisticated vibe. Here, foodies can look forward to signature waffle desserts that the Owls Café has always been known for, as well as comfort brunch food, pasta dishes and even local delights.

ALLO Café also plays host to AMI Suites’ exclusive menu serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and room service to its guests in an elevated all-day dining experience. For special celebrations such as corporate events or intimate birthday parties, the mezzanine is available for private bookings.

The Mont Kiara neighbourhood is a melting pot of great food, cosy cafés, live bands, comedy shows, and a vibrant crowd to match. There are plenty of green spaces for a picnic in Bukit Kiara Park nearby, and a mere minutes’ drive away lies Publika, Solaris to keep you entertained during your extended stay at AMI Suites.

To learn more about AMI Suites and make your bookings, head to its official website HERE.