Continue to cuti-cuti Malaysia by booking a stay at these beach resorts in Desaru Coast, Johor

Could Desaru Coast be the next Hawaii? A coastal town surrounded by the palpating pulse of the South China Sea offers the most incredible beach escape for a moment into solitude. Offering that escape is these beach resorts on the pristine southeast coast of Malaysia in Desaru, Johor, that have garnered the eager eyes of many travellers and locals alike.

Though it seems like a fledgling compared to established tourist havens, the likes of Penang, Langkawi and Sabah, Johor, in recent years, have begun to blossom into a compelling tourist destination. The comprehensive offerings range from the wholesome to the luxurious. Johor Premium Outlets is fast becoming the place for style mavens seeking a bargain from European labels. Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Fendi and Gucci are some of the tenants in the modern open-air complex.

Families flock to Legoland Malaysia Resort, the first Legoland theme park in Asia and one of only 6 in the world. Spanning 76 acres, the resort houses 3 roller coasters and 2 water rides. It counts 20 attractions in total, ensuring that it is impossible to be completely explored in a single day, thus warranting a repeat visit.

Named by TIME in 2021 as one of the greatest places on Earth, Desaru Coast is now a playground for the rich and famous – a far cry from the soporific village it used to be. While the beautiful coastline is a definite highlight, Desaru Coast also offers a myriad of activities for families and friends to enjoy. This includes the famous Adventure Waterpark and where you can tee off at the immaculate greens of the Els Club. For more, check out our guide to the best family-friendly attractions in Desaru. While it might seem hyperbolic to equal them to those in Hawaii at first, in reality, they pale not in comparison.

Holiday as though you are in Hawaii at the best beach resorts in Desaru Coast, Johor: