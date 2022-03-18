7 best luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a laid-back getaway

Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress in complete seclusion with your loved ones.

Properties falling under the ‘adults-only’ category typically allow guests only above the age of 16 or 18 years to offer a tranquil, child-free and romantic experience.

These adults-only hotels are the best option for both newly-wed couples on their honeymoon or long-time partners who wish to rekindle their romance minus their kids. They also cater to singles, groups of friends and offer services for pre-wedding parties.

With luxury services such as couple yoga lessons, relaxing spas, beauty and wellness treatments, private pools, intimate candle-lit dinners with delectable food and picnics or hikes amidst nature on secluded islands, these best adults-only hotels and resorts are perfect for a stress-free vacation.

7 best luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for your next romantic getaway:

Spa Village Resort Tembok, Bali, Indonesia

Image credit: Spa Village Resort Tembok

Home to invigorating retreats and relaxing and therapeutic spa treatments, the guests at the Spa Village Resort Tembok in Bali can expect to immerse themselves in complete zen that’s disconnected from stressful city life, and re-emerge fully recharged and refreshed. Nestled in the bosom of nature and dramatic landscapes, the adults-only hotel is a haven for couples planning to go on a romantic getaway.

Flanked by mesmerising views of the Bali Sea, the luxurious resort offers massive guest rooms with private pools and an open thatch-roofed restaurant serving mouth-watering local Balinese and international cuisine to be enjoyed with indigenous and exotic drinks.

With gorgeous locally-crafted rattan furniture and teakwood tables coupled with traditional Balinese artwork hung in and around the restaurant, the hotel offers their guests a truly all-encompassing heritage experience.

The guests can enjoy the sun-kissed panoramic views by the infinity pool during the day and cool, breezy nights by the sea during the night. The resort, frequented by celebrities like Keira Knightley and Bellamy Young, offers a rejuvenating experience through their health and happiness inducing holistic and healing spa treatments, which Bali is culturally known for.

A transcendental escape designed for guests aged 16 years and above, be sure to add this private island property to your bucket-list.

Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur, California, US

Image credit: Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur

With admission to guests only above the age of 18 years, the award-winning Post Ranch Inn is a beautiful and romantic spot sprawled across 100 acres of area, set against a lush landscape of mystical peaks and blue waters.

With amenities like free breakfast, morning yoga classes, soothing spas, introductory lessons for the ancient sport of falconry, guided nature walks, forest meditation, culinary classes and art tours, the adults-only property has no dearth of adventurous yet calming activities for sporty couples looking to do some soul-searching together.

Engulfed in stunning vistas of the Pacific ocean, the resort offers 40 off-beat rooms and suites, including a tree-house, cliff house, coast house and mountain house to stay in for guests. Guests can enjoy delicious cuisines at the famous restaurant, Sierra Mar, perched on top of a cliff or relax with an in-room meal.

The meals prepared from fresh, locally sourced ingredients can be paired with the most luxurious wines carefully curated by expert sommeliers, picked from their own wine cellar.

Hotel Wailea, Maui, Hawaii, US

Image credit: Hotel Wailea, Maui

Crowned as one of the ‘Top 500 Hotels in the World’ in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021, Hawaii’s Hotel Wailea in Maui is an adults-only romantic sanctuary with pristine waterfalls and tropical gardens spread across 15-acres of land surrounded by the sea on all sides.

Boasting 72 ultra luxurious sea-facing one-bedroom suites with private pools, the hotel is a perfect choice for honeymooners looking to spend a tranquil and exclusive vacation away from the crowded beaches and adrenaline junkies alike.

Perched atop a hill set against the magnificent backdrop of the crystal clear ocean, the award-winning restaurant offers exquisite fresh meals made from locally-sourced produce with a specially curated menu.

The hotel provides unique amenities and services such as a 24-hour fitness centre equipped with Peloton bikes, a relaxing spa and wellness centre, private cabanas, cooking lessons, aerial yoga and meditation classes. They also offer adventure experiences such as Hawaiian outrigger canoeing, kiteboarding, surfing or cruising the private island in vintage cars.

Guests can also take advantage of the hotel’s Tesla Model X vehicles to drive around Maui. With a plethora of options for all kinds of travellers — adventure-seekers, foodies, zen travellers and romantic honeymooners — Hotel Wailea has it all.

Hurawalhi Island Resort, The Maldives

Image credit: Hurawalhi Island Resort, Maldives

Enveloped in gorgeous deep, blue waters of the Indian Ocean, this private island resort in the exquisite Lhaviyani Atoll, Maldives is the ultimate adults-only romantic escape with 90 luxurious floating villas.

The Hurawalhi Island Resort boasts of the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant, ‘5.8’, with spectacular views of the coral reefs and sea creatures, where guests can enjoy delectable meals prepared by award-winning chefs.

The resort offers a private beach, a luxurious spa and wellness centre, thrilling outdoor activities such as snorkelling, scuba diving and water sports, educational tours of the marine biology centre, daytime excursions and other romantic experiences, perfect for your next beach vacation, honeymoon or even weddings.

Likuliku Lagoon Resort, Fiji

Image credit: Likuliku Lagoon Resort, Fiji

This breathtaking island resort lies in the pristine untouched natural ocean lagoon, exuding Fijian heritage and traditional architecture featuring hand-woven thatch-roofs, local, natural materials combined with state-of-the-art amenities and services for guests.

Likuliku Lagoon Resort is an exclusive adults-only wilderness island retreat flanked by a sheltered marine sanctuary and panoramic views of the gorgeous blue ocean.

Featuring elegant overwater bungalows, several intimate seating areas by the ocean, luxurious spa, beauty and wellness treatments and massages and experiences like coral reef watching, scuba diving, surfing and snorkelling, the Likuliku Lagoon Resort is a luxurious and romantic haven not to be missed.

The hotel offers daily excursions, including trips to Mociu Island, a protected nature reserve with zero population.

Paradise Cove Boutique Hotel, Mauritius

Image credit: Paradise Cove Boutique Hotel, Mauritius

This spectacular boutique hotel in Mauritius is perfect for an idyllic and fairy-tale getaway. The picturesque luxury resort, Paradise Cove Boutique Hotel, offers four amazing restaurants with delicious food, a massive spa with relaxing massage treatments and 67 guest rooms and suites.

Cocooned in a peaceful atmosphere, the hotel boasts amenities like tours, excursions, adventure sport and entertainment activities across the private peninsula. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the resort is truly a paradise for honeymooners and thrill-seekers and run by the company, Small Luxury Hotels Of The World.

Guests can relax amidst the swaying coconut trees, swimming pool, relaxing lounge chairs, while sipping their specialty tea in the mornings and delicious cocktails at night.

An amalgamation of tropical, traditional architecture and modern facilities, the Paradise Cove Boutique Hotel is one of your best bets when in Mauritius.

Casa Angelina, Praiano, Italy

Image credit: Casa Angelina in Praiano, Italy

Situated on top of the cliffs of Italy’s Amalfi Coast and overlooking the vast blue sea, Casa Angelina offers a taste of sublime modern minimalism coupled with barefoot, zen luxury and exquisite gourmet gastronomy — the epitome of warm Italian hospitality, La Dolce Vita, meaning ‘the sweet life full of beauty and luxury’.

The award-winning Mediterranean adults-only hotel offers 42 stunning guest rooms with sleek, modern aesthetics. The serene white walls of the hotel serve as a blank canvas juxtaposed against the vibrant colours of the natural landscapes surrounding it.

The crisp white accentuates the interior decor and specially-curated, contemporary whimsical artworks showcased in and around the hotel. Offering a fine dining experience highlighting the rich palettes and flavours of the region of Campania, the rooftop restaurant, cocktail bar and luxurious in-house wine cellar should surely be on the must-visit list for guests.

Guests can enjoy the wellness and fitness centres, along with the culinary delights of Italy. The perfect blend of chic, modern luxury and coastal charm, the Casa Angelina, Praiano should definitely be on your honeymoon bucket-list.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore