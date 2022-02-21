9 best luxury resorts in Thailand for a tropical escape in style this year

When Malaysia reopens, we will be checking into these resorts in Thailand.

If you’re weary of being in another buzzing metropolis, however, look no further than these luxury resorts in Thailand. Each spectacular in architecture, generous with amenities, and situated in the quiet(er) parts of the country, these resorts are perfect for those looking for a quick getaway to relax and recharge.

From Chiang Mai and Hua Hin to Koh Samui, here are nine best luxury resorts in Thailand to bookmark for your next well-deserved holiday.

9 best luxury resorts in Thailand for your next getaway in 2022: