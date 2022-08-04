Surprise your lover with a romantic getaway at these luxury resorts in Thailand

With the heavy rains causing gridlock traffic in KL these days, why not escape the city and head on over to Thailand for a romantic getaway at luxury resorts?

If you love the smell and the sound of the rain, these romantic hotels and resorts in Thailand set the most exquisite backdrop from where to enjoy the rainy season in full swing.

A cool breeze, a dimmed sky, and gently falling rain: this is the best time to relax in an open-air space and listen to the sounds of nature. That being said, there are several hotels and resorts around Thailand that could grant you the perfect rainforest feeling, while still relaxing in luxurious surroundings.

[Hero image credit: Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle; featured image credit: Keemala]

Here are 5 luxury resorts in Thailand that offer the best views this rainy season:





Situated amid the tropical forest of Phuket, Keemala boasts four private villa types, all of which have a unique look and set-up that is ideal for your rain-watching ritual. The Tent Pool Villas include a shaded outdoor living area by the pool as well as an outdoor shower and a stand-alone bathtub, and views of the sea just beyond. Meanwhile, the exclusive Bird’s Nest Pool Villas offer the most stunning sea, rainforest, and resort views that can be seen from the expansive master bedroom and bathroom.

book now





Step into a sanctuary where the views of two far-reaching nations lie at your room’s terrace. All tents at the Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle are decorated in a nature-loving style, with rustic hardwood and bamboo, and an invitation to step outside and feel the wilderness. The Deluxe Tent room features a large, custom-made wooden hot tub on the outdoor deck, whilst the Superior-River View Tent has an outdoor lounger that looks toward the Ruak River and the mountains of Myanmar.

book now





Although island travelling may not be the best choice during the rainy season, chilling in a semi-indoor tent at the 9 Hornbills on Koh Yao Noi is actually one of the most satisfying activities on the island. The safari-style tented villas act as a luxurious luxurious fortress for a quiet seascaping time. The 9 Hornbills Tented Camp is famous for its glamping experience that blends together the indoor and outdoor worlds, making it a sweet hideaway especially during the rainy season.

book now





If you’d like to enjoy the rainy season without leaving Bangkok, why not escape to one of the most iconic hotels on the riverside? At the Mandarin Oriental, the spacious rooms come with a sweeping Chao Phraya River view. By paying tribute to renowned authors, the Authors’ Suite here is located in the River Wing, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a beautiful balcony. As extraordinary as the view is by daytime, Bangkok’s glistening skyscrapers and flowing river make the view even more mesmerising at nighttime.

book now





Located across the enormous greens of The Royal Bangkok Sports Club, the Waldorf Astoria boasts a view of the lush garden in juxtaposition with numerous skyscrapers. The view from the swimming pool is amazing, and so is the view from the King Deluxe Room Park View. Regarding its prime location near several shopping malls and restaurants, the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok is a great pick for those who don’t want to stray away from the city but also crave a relaxing hideout at the day’s end.

Book now