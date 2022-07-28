Check in: Hoiana Resort & Golf whisks you away to the coastal waters and cultural heart of Vietnam

Venture with us to the beautiful coastal destination of Hội An, Da Nang as we escape for a few days to Hoiana Resort & Golf.

As the largest city in Central Vietnam, Da Nang is the country’s port of call when it comes to beach destinations, but just an hour away lies an unsung place: Hội An, scenic and rich with history. And sitting snug south of these cities is Hoiana Resort & Golf, a new spot that brings together heritage and holiday indulgence.

About thirty minutes before the plane arrived at Da Nang International Airport where my escape to Hoiana would commence, the pilot ruefully informed us that the temperature upon landing would be 40˚C. Already the thought of wind-swept coastlines and Vietnamese iced coffee took over, and from the window I tried pinpointing Quảng Nam province — wherein lies the city of Hội An.

Set on a pristine beach south of Hội An and the greater Da Nang, Hoiana Resort & Golf is a premiere lifestyle destination that promises to be all-encompassing — that is, you will get to indulge in a luxurious stay, enjoy tantalising culinary experiences, engage in world-class golfing and forays down Vietnam’s stunning Central Coast, all at once. Besides its wellspring of entertainment, the resort also draws on the natural history of its eponymous city and brings the cultural heart of Vietnam to you.

Since Hoiana Resort & Golf first opened its doors back in 2021, it has been growing its massive estate — currently in Phase 1 of construction — and will soon consist of a cluster of luxury hotels, private villa residences, casino complex, an expansive 18-hole links golf course, as well as recreational and event facilities once completed.

A room with a view

Hoiana Hotel & Suites — the resort’s main hotel tower — never lets you forget that you’re staying by the sea. Overlooking a stunning four-kilometre beachfront, the hotel beckons you to savour every moment you’re there, lounging in a lush tropical paradise. I stayed in the Deluxe Ocean View Suite, one of its 141 suites designed to capture panoramic views of the ocean.

Despite the room’s many amenities, I was for the most part drawn to the balcony that opens out over the beach — which features a spacious daybed for you to sprawl on as you bask in the view and listen to the crash of ocean waves against the shore. If you’re an early riser, you can catch the sunrise that the South Central Coast is known for. Otherwise, those who aren’t really morning persons (such as myself) can glimpse the sunset as it dips below the horizon.

The room itself, contained within its 80 square metres of space, is comprehensive. Complete with a living area, a fully-equipped mini bar, a plush king-sized bed, a bathtub and separate shower area, as well as two toilets, the suite truly sets the stage for an extensive holiday, in that you’ll probably find yourself not wanting to leave.

All you can eat, literally

With over 10 restaurants and bars around the resort, Hoiana prides itself on its culinary delights that have been curated to cater to different taste buds. The Terrace, the resort’s designated coffee house, offers all-day international cuisine while The Garden, the food court adjacent to the hotel is where you’ll find Asian delicacies.

After checking into Hoiana, we were promptly treated to a delicious lunch at Hao Viet, a colourful and cosy eatery at the resort specialising in local dishes. There, I had my first bowl of pho and Vietnamese spring rolls, which gave me a true Vietnam feel, warm and inviting — a pleasant greeting into the country. Dinner was a Korean delight at Obaltan, where you can get your fill of a satisfying Korean BBQ with smoky grilled meats, kimchi and soups aplenty. If you’re up for more Asian food, Lucky Court (aptly named for its whereabouts in the resort’s casino complex) serves up Chinese delicacies such as dim sum and fried rice.

Besides the hotel room’s balcony, another spot I frequented to soak up more of the beachfront vibes was The Edge, Hoiana’s rooftop lounge and bar on the sixteenth floor. The lounge is befittingly named for housing a pool that stretches to the very edge of the rooftop, from which you can gaze at the ocean. Here is where the evening breeze would be best enjoyed, smoothie or cocktail in hand as you curl up on the swing set, daybed or deck chair by the pool.

Cove Bar & Grill is where the dinner for our second evening at Hoiana was hosted, and here we dined on some of the finest and freshest seafood, as well as refreshing tropical beverages. Right before dinner started, the culinary team managed to haul in a 40kg bluefin tuna directly from the ocean just before the sunset — a perfect addition to the grand array of seafood we were about to feast on.

Wasteland? No, we mean ‘wonderland’

If you fancy a leisurely (or serious) game of golf while on holiday, Hoiana outdoes itself on that aspect, too — its expansive 18-hole links golf course is built on unspoiled natural terrain, and set by the sea. Although I’m not all too familiar with the sport, touring the golf course was such a treat. As the golf buggy took us around the land it really seemed as if the grassy greens that ran with the dirt seemed to go on forever, and the tour ended just in time for the sun to set against the rugged coastline — I can only imagine spending the day playing a round of golf (or two) against a scenery like that.

Each hole was made to be challenging yet equally fun, and was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. — regarded worldwide as “the father of environmental golf course design” for the low impact on the landscapes he works with — and this innovative approach earned the golf course the title of “Best New Course in Asia Pacific 2019” by Asia Pacific Gold Awards.

The golf club itself exudes an ‘old money’ feel to it: picture a cigar lounge, large paintings of men with polo ponies, spiralling staircases leading down to the cellar, and 1552 Bistro — the clubhouse restaurant serving food for the soul, a comfort as you take in the stunning views of the golf course.

For those who want to try their hand at Lady Luck instead, Hoiana Resort & Golf also houses a casino complete with VVIP rooms that boast luxurious decor and over 350 slot machines, electronic table games as well as live table stadium games on a giant LED screen bound to keep you endlessly entertained.

Verdict

If you’re looking for an ‘all-in-one’ vacation, then Hoiana is as all-immersive as it can get. On my last day at the resort, I felt utterly content — despite the fast-paced schedule that the trip demanded, I was still able to experience a little bit of everything that Hoiana offered.

The resort makes for a delightful stay, and its promise is met: Hoiana is a comprehensive setting where just about everything is within reach, poised as a dreamy escape from the rush of city life. A haven that calls for you to take a breather and appreciate the natural beauty of the sea coast. And as though the moment itself could echo my sentiment, time seemed to pick up again as I made my way to the airport, back to the real world.

To learn more about Hosanna Resort & Golf, visit its official website or follow Hoiana on Facebook and Instagram. To make your reservations, drop an email to reservations@hoianahotelandsuites.com.

(All images: Hoiana Resort & Golf)