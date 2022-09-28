Check in: The Granite Luxury Hotel is a dreamy haven in the heart of George Town

The rebranded The Granite Luxury Hotel is George Town’s latest retreat — combining grandeur, comfort, and bliss all in one convenient spot.

Stop in your tracks because there’s a new staycation spot to check out! Formerly M Summit 191 Executive Hotel Suites, the swanky lot in George Town, Penang has now been rebranded to The Granite Luxury Hotel. Strategically located on Magazine Road right opposite the very familiar Komtar (Tun Abdul Razak Complex), the new hotel officially opened its doors on 31 August 2022 — sharing a same birthday with the nation’s day of independence.

Now comprising two interconnected wings, The Granite (with 152 rooms and suites) has quickly garnered quite a reputation for itself. The hotel, part of M Summit Group, was recently awarded two entries in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR). They include Malaysia’s Tallest Automated Hotel Car Park for its vertical carpark spanning 71.2 metres as well as Highest Cantilevered Acrylic Bottom Swimming Pool for a prominent part of the hotel’s infinity pool that’s placed almost 50 metres above ground.

The Granite — also recipient to two Asia Pacific Property Awards — is situated at prime location; apt for all kinds of occasions. Whether it’s for a business meeting around the area or for a romantic getaway, the hotel aims to offer guests a comfortable and satisfactory experience. Now, let’s take a deeper dive into The Granite Luxury Hotel; the latest addition to the already extensive list of noteworthy brands in the island state.

Rooms

The Granite consists of Hotel Suites (with bedroom, living area, and pantry) in its old wing and a plethora of new rooms in its newest building. They comprise Superior, Luxury, and Premium Rooms. Look forward to the Diva Suite (apt for bachelorette gatherings), Presidential Suite (for a lavish retreat), and Darling Suite with heart-shaped bed and bathtub.

The Luxury Room, which we had the pleasure of staying in, comes equipped with a comfortable King bed, exclusive Nugget toiletries, a sleek standalone porcelain bathtub for a rejuvenating down time, as well as tea from TWG and Illy coffee machine. Designed to evoke a sense of immediate and prolonged calmness, the room is decked in shades of gold, black, and brown for an extravagant look and feel.

In an ode to sustainability and eco-friendliness, the hotel offers drinking water in glass bottles. So, once you’re ready for a refill, just let the reception team know and you’ll have your hydration needs sorted.

Facilities

As winners of Asia Pacific Property Awards’ Best Leisure Development and Best New Hotel & Development, one can only expect the best from The Granite. The earthquake-resistant building houses a myriad of exciting amenities, including the vertical carpark that can store up to 204 cars at one time, a floral-themed event space (Skye) with a gorgeous glasshouse, and a sublime infinity pool on the 13th floor overlooking George Town.

Complemented by a sensual trail of fibre optic installation that lights up during the night, the pool area is a brilliant space to unwind amidst the colourful bliss. Up for a challenge? Swim over to the protruding spot at the end of the pool and bask in the view that goes all the way down — not for the faint-hearted.

The event space in the old wing — accommodating up to 180 guests — can be used for all sorts of merry affairs, from birthday parties to weddings. The Instagrammable flower wall and eclectic glass house are bound to be #OOTD favourites.

As for dining options, The Granite Luxury Hotel currently only houses a rooftop bar but we heard that there are plans to place an immersive dining section at the lobby. Expect a casual session filled with palatable treats and sensorial cocktails. We know we can’t wait. However, with the hotel’s excellent position in George Town, you’re never too far away from the best eateries and bars in town.

Verdict

The Granite Luxury Hotel is, without a doubt, a buzz worthy and unique addition to the hospitality scene here in George Town, Penang. Comprising rooms aimed for luxurious comfort and facilities created for an enchanting escape, The Granite is easily one of the more distinct and alluring options in town. This is especially true due to its location, allowing guests to enjoy everything Penang has to offer while having a fascinating haven to call home (even if just for a few days).

We can’t wait to return when all of the hotel’s planned facilities are completed. Heading to Penang some time soon? Here’s an accommodation you can consider, whether solo or with a group.

For more information about The Granite Luxury and to book for your next staycation, check out this website.

(All images by The Granite Luxury Hotel)