facebook
Home > Travel > Hotels & Resorts > Else is the newest hotel to open at the heart of Chinatown, Kuala Lumpur
Else is the newest hotel to open at the heart of Chinatown, Kuala Lumpur
Travel
21 Aug 2022 10:11 AM

Else is the newest hotel to open at the heart of Chinatown, Kuala Lumpur

Ronn Tan
Else is the newest hotel to open at the heart of Chinatown, Kuala Lumpur
Travel
Else is the newest hotel to open at the heart of Chinatown, Kuala Lumpur

Located in the former Lee Rubber Building on Jalan Tun H S Lee, Else is bound to be KL’s latest retreat of choice.

If there’s one thing that’s certain, Kuala Lumpur is no stranger to new hotels. This year alone, the city has been a happy recipient of a number of fresh and exciting launches. However, the fun sure isn’t stopping any time soon! This September, a new hospitality brand will be making its debut.

ELSE KL Chinatown Hotel
Else is a new hospitality brand founded by Javier Perez and Justin Chen

The 49-room Else — housed in the former Lee Rubber Building in Chinatown, Kuala Lumpur — will officially open its doors to guests on 10 September 2022. Aiming to offer respite from the hustle and bustle of city life, the hotel (spanning over 56,000 square feet) is an amalgamation of its landmark’s architectural legacy, contemporary design, and a new approach to mindful hospitality. In collaboration with founders Javier Perez and Justin Chen, Malaysian design firm Studio Bikin helped conceptualise the design of the seven-storey hotel while Faizah Architect executed the restoration.

ELSE KL Chinatown Hotel
The hotel consists of four room categories across its 49 rooms and suites

Else comprises four room categories, including Mantra (Standard), Urban Room (Deluxe; with seating area), Sanctuary (on the upper floors with a private balcony), and Sutera (suite with private living area). Looking for something even more luxurious? Consider Else Suite — the largest of the rooms. Guests will be treated to views of the city skyline and a private balcony that stretches from the living area to the bedroom. Every room comes equipped with sustainable personal care products by Omno, Lulla bathroom robes, and Dyson hairdryers.

There are two dining options at Else — Raw Kitchen Hall and The Yellow Fin Horse

Of course, the dining options aren’t after-thoughts either. Else consists of two culinary concepts. First, there’s all-day dining establishment, Raw Kitchen Hall. Headed by experienced Malaysian Chefs Leong Chee Mun and Wah Yin Xing, the restaurant — offering Asian and Mediterranean-inspired cuisines — is an extension of Singapore’s Raw Kitchen Bar. Traverse up to the fourth floor of Else and you’ll find celebrated Malaysian Chef Jun Wong’s (formerly of Kikubari) newest home. The Yellow Fin Horse, launching by the end of 2022, is an open-fire restaurant combining Malaysian and international seafood flavours. As for Else’s boutique bar programme, spirit curation will be spearheaded by Proof & Company. Can you smell the excitement in the air?

Else, a four-year project responding to shifts in travelling habits, is also home to a plethora of wellness facilities. They include two flotation pods in the hotel gym and an infinity pool that utilises salt water. Guests will also be able to enjoy free-weight training and callisthenics.

ELSE KL Chinatown Hotel
Else will officially open on 10 September 2022

For minimal environmental impact, the team at Else sought independent, local, sustainable, and artisanal brands to contribute to the property. For example, KL-based Omar Khan designed and crafted the custom-made bedhead textiles, rugs, and arresting carpets whereas curator Gilded Lion was responsible for antiquities and cultural artwork that can be spotted throughout the hotel. In fact, a multitude of art pieces from local artists can also be discovered adorning the spaces of Else — from Nathan Fikri and Fawwaz Sukri to W. Rajaie. B and Fendy Zakri.

Can’t wait to head out for a much-need staycation soon? Else might just do the trick and help you rejuvenate while you unwind and disconnect.

Else opens on 10 September 2022 with opening rates from RM398 until 31 October 2022. For more information, visit this website.

(All photos by Else)

Hotels in KL Staycation Else hotels in Chinatown
Ronn Tan
A millennial who spends too much time browsing on TikTok and vibing to the latest K-Pop bops. Wait, that sounds like a Spotify playlist! I'm also on a self-proclaimed important mission to check out as many new cafes and restaurants as possible.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.