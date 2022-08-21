Else is the newest hotel to open at the heart of Chinatown, Kuala Lumpur

Located in the former Lee Rubber Building on Jalan Tun H S Lee, Else is bound to be KL’s latest retreat of choice.

If there’s one thing that’s certain, Kuala Lumpur is no stranger to new hotels. This year alone, the city has been a happy recipient of a number of fresh and exciting launches. However, the fun sure isn’t stopping any time soon! This September, a new hospitality brand will be making its debut.

The 49-room Else — housed in the former Lee Rubber Building in Chinatown, Kuala Lumpur — will officially open its doors to guests on 10 September 2022. Aiming to offer respite from the hustle and bustle of city life, the hotel (spanning over 56,000 square feet) is an amalgamation of its landmark’s architectural legacy, contemporary design, and a new approach to mindful hospitality. In collaboration with founders Javier Perez and Justin Chen, Malaysian design firm Studio Bikin helped conceptualise the design of the seven-storey hotel while Faizah Architect executed the restoration.

Else comprises four room categories, including Mantra (Standard), Urban Room (Deluxe; with seating area), Sanctuary (on the upper floors with a private balcony), and Sutera (suite with private living area). Looking for something even more luxurious? Consider Else Suite — the largest of the rooms. Guests will be treated to views of the city skyline and a private balcony that stretches from the living area to the bedroom. Every room comes equipped with sustainable personal care products by Omno, Lulla bathroom robes, and Dyson hairdryers.

Of course, the dining options aren’t after-thoughts either. Else consists of two culinary concepts. First, there’s all-day dining establishment, Raw Kitchen Hall. Headed by experienced Malaysian Chefs Leong Chee Mun and Wah Yin Xing, the restaurant — offering Asian and Mediterranean-inspired cuisines — is an extension of Singapore’s Raw Kitchen Bar. Traverse up to the fourth floor of Else and you’ll find celebrated Malaysian Chef Jun Wong’s (formerly of Kikubari) newest home. The Yellow Fin Horse, launching by the end of 2022, is an open-fire restaurant combining Malaysian and international seafood flavours. As for Else’s boutique bar programme, spirit curation will be spearheaded by Proof & Company. Can you smell the excitement in the air?

Else, a four-year project responding to shifts in travelling habits, is also home to a plethora of wellness facilities. They include two flotation pods in the hotel gym and an infinity pool that utilises salt water. Guests will also be able to enjoy free-weight training and callisthenics.