Get the most of your shopping staycation with EQ’s ‘Paradise in Pavilion’

EQ Kuala Lumpur’s annual promotion is back — with even more to offer both new and returning guests.

Kuala Lumpur’s best shopping staycation returns in 2021 with EQ’s ‘Paradise in Pavilion’ promotion. Starting from now until 30th December 2021, you can book a stay at EQ anytime within the month of December with a wealth of personalised experiences.

On top of the staycation, guests are in for a luxurious shopping tour around the heart of KL. Opt for the Deluxe King Room for RM628 and enjoy a range of benefits, including a chauffeur-driven Mercedes-Benz two-way from EQ to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur with two complimentary glasses of champagne at the first participating store.

You’ll get to enjoy even more shopping benefits in Pavilion, at various participating stores, which include Boss, Chloé, Club 21, Diptyque, Giuseppe Zanotti, Hublot, IWC, Karl Lagerfeld, Mulberry, Panerai and Swiss Watch Gallery. Plus, get RM100 Kampachi dining voucher to spend at the Japanese restaurant in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

After a long day of shopping, it’s time to unwind with two welcome cocktails at EQ’s Sky51, the most Instagrammable sky bar in Kuala Lumpur, just in time to catch the sweeping view of the skyline at sunset.

With Mercedes-Benz as the official car for Paradise in Pavilion 2021, Mercedes-Benz owners get to enjoy even more exclusive benefits. Returning Paradise in Pavilion guests are also granted premium room upgrades and club lounge access at exceptional prices.

To make reservations, contact +603 2789 7777 or email reservations@kul.equatorial.com.