Where to stay in Georgetown, Penang

These hotels in the heart of Penang island are ready to serve you.

We are in the mood for good food and colonial buildings. Where are we thinking of? Penang, of course! More specifically, Georgetown. To help you choose easily, we’ve compiled a list for you below.

Why Georgetown? It all boils down to proximity and convenience. Sure, hotels and resorts in the Batu Ferringhi area have beach access, but our goal here is to be close to most of the best eateries the island has to offer.

Most of the colonial buildings are located here, and these include hotels that have either been around for decades or hotels that have made these heritage buildings their homes.

Historical hotels to stay in Georgetown, Penang: