Let Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts in Malaysia plan your next travel destination

An island retreat for that ideal sun-kissed glow

Langkawi has been the ultimate island getaway for many since the ban on interstate travel was lifted, and has held its own long before then. Many are often spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing the best hotel and resort to stay in while soaking up the view, but it all comes down to what it is you’re looking for.

Aloft Langkawi Pantai Tengah offers the best of both worlds: lounge on the beach or the hotel’s sparkling pool; and enjoy delectable cuisine, craft cocktails, and live entertainment at the energetic W XYZ Bar.

If you’re looking to get your fill of authentic island cuisine and international favorites, the family-friendly The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa boasts a good array as well as four terrific outdoor pools for an after-meal soak and playtime with the family.

The St. Regis Langkawi offers a more exclusive and intimate experience, hidden away from the city and the rest of the world. With luxuriously appointed rooms and regionally inspired cuisine, you’ll get to enjoy the refreshing change of pace.

For the adventurous, we recommend Mulu Marriott Resort & Spa. Located within the lush rainforest of Borneo, the resort is adjacent to Gunung Mulu National Park and offers an exhilarating up-close-and-personal encounter with nature.

Take a classic road trip

Courtyard by Marriott Penang is made for the foodies and gourmands. Strategically situated in the heart of George Town, its vicinity is unparalleled, offering some of the best local food the island has to offer. Come dusk, savour a sip of gin at the island’s first and only distillery-themed bar — Gin Library — while soaking in the view of the island.

If you’re looking for somewhere to just kick back and relax, The Westin Desaru Coast Resort offers spectacular vistas of the South China Sea. You can also rejuvenate at the Heavenly Spa by Westin and experience a relaxing staycation at the wellness resort.

The newly opened Four Points by Sheraton Desaru is for the adventurous, allowing guests to rediscover attractions and participate in the recreational activities. Indulge in a well-deserved break at a terrific price point.

For a classic getaway experience, head over to Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel, a 5-star luxury retreat with indulgent bedding, sleek bathrooms and 24-hour room service — not to mention easy access to nearby attractions such as such as JB City Square, Legoland Malaysia, IKEA Tebrau and The Mall Mid Valley Southkey.

Discover your home in a new light

Don’t feel like leaving the city? — no pressure! Indulge in your own luxurious getaway right at home at the Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur Hotel, the “Grande Dame” of Malaysia’s capital city. Reopening on 1 December 2021 after a temporary closure, the hotel offers proximity to the city centre’s most popular landmarks and favourite food including Joloko, Licky Chan, and a bevy of restaurants along The Row.

For the intellectually curious, Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur is a perfect spot for you to explore the city through the lens of art, culture and cuisine. On a similar note, Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown is strategically located in Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown, one of the richest heritage districts in the city. Step off the beaten path and unearth the city’s hidden gems and cultural treasures while you enjoy the getaway experience.

Just a walking distance away from the world-class shopping mall, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, and many of the city’s points of interest, The Westin Kuala Lumpur offers you a haven of wellness if you’re looking to get some well-earned rest: enjoy its signature comforts such as its plush Westin Heavenly® Beds, a refreshing dip in its’ sparkling pool, a dose of adrenaline at the WestinWORKOUT®️ Fitness Studio, and with nutritious options that contribute to your overall well-being.

Putrajaya Marriott Hotel offers everything you need out of a relaxing staycation and memorable stay in the country, with plush bedding, an array of restaurants, and an on-site spa for a relaxing ritual. If you have a knack for stylish spaces and design, Element Kuala Lumpur offers beautiful natural light-filled spaces, as well as sustainable and eco-friendly practices at its resident-style accommodations — perfect for home-away-from-home staycations.

