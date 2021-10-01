Looking ahead to 2023? Here are the new luxury hotels and resorts opening in Malaysia

2023 will see a flurry of new luxury hotels and resorts opening in Malaysia.

Will life return to blissful normalcy like the way things were pre-pandemic by 2023? There is no certainty that will eventuate but we shouldn’t refrain from harbouring such hopes that a utopia awaits.

The pandemic has dented tourism, but with increased immunisation, travel and hospitality industries are experiencing a renaissance. Luxury villas in Langkawi have witnessed full occupancy during weekends. Seduced by inexpensive and frequent flights, travellers are jetting off to the Andaman archipelago for a well-earned and much-delayed vacation.

Adding to choices – because there are never enough – are a string of luxury hotels and resorts on course to open in 2023. Who are they and where are they located? Let’s find out.

Avani Kota Kinabalu

Situated at the heart of Kota Kinabalu, Avani will announce its arrival in Luyang. Part of a mixed-use development housing residential and commercial project, including a shopping mall, the hotel will occupy 12th to 37th floor with 378 rooms offering vistas of the South China Sea and Mount Kinabalu. Apart from an all-day dining restaurant, gym, infinity pool, rooftop bar and viewing deck, among others, a major highlight of the hotel is a cigar lounge for guests to wind down after a day of huffing and puffing.

DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort

Across the Malacca Strait from the rustic yet charming Pangkor Island, DoubleTree’s latest enclave, opening in March 2023 sits on an expansive tract of land. Currently undergoing a transformative renovation, which will see the tired property rejuvenated to meet Hilton’s lofty standards, the 291-room resort will offer guests a wide range of leisurely activities thanks to its 18-hole golf course and its proximity to a turtle hatchery. Set to complete by 2024, the West Coast Expressway will significantly shorten the distance between Kuala Lumpur and Lumut.

Holiday Inn Kuala Lumpur Bangsar

Bangsar will soon have a hotel befitting its status as the trendiest neighbourhood in Kuala Lumpur when Holiday Inn opens in 2023. Fronting the bustling artery of Jalan Maarof, the 220-room hotel is a short stroll from the Bangsar LRT station. It will incorporate the Holiday Inn Open Lobby concept, combining public facilities into a cohesive and conducive space. The hotel will also be equipped with an outdoor swimming pool.

Holiday Inn Kuala Lumpur Bangsar, artist impression

Hotel Indigo on the Park Kuala Lumpur

A boutique brand under the IHG banner, Hotel Indigo will debut a new 180-room concept a stone’s throw away from the iconic Petronas Twin Towers. While other hotels champion homogeneity and the expected, no two Hotel Indigo premises are the same. Travellers can expect touches encapsulating the local culture while staying true to the ethos of modern luxury, marking a pleasant departure from the customary hotel chain experience. Sustainability is key and the hotel aces this aspect by implementing rainwater harvesting, an interactive green wall and renewal energy throughout.

Hotel Indigo on the Park Kuala Lumpur, artist impression

Kimpton Kuala Lumpur

IHG, the heavyweight in luxury lodging, is inaugurating Malaysia’s first-ever Kimpton at TRX, seen as Kuala Lumpur’s new beacon of economic growth. While details about the list of tenants who will be welcoming shoppers at the Lifestyle Quarter are scant, we already know Kimpton Kuala Lumpur will house 471 rooms symphonising a youthful yet sophisticated design-forwardness integral to the brand. The property will feature 3 food and beverage outlets including a rooftop bar and restaurant, and a deli-grocer café.

Kimpton Kuala Lumpur, artist impression

The Nautilus Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, Langkawi

It is only apt that a resort named after a pelagic creature operates in a holiday paradise known for its powdery sand and gentle waves. Neighboured by numerous resorts lining Pantai Cenang, the Nautilus Resort marks the first time Hilton is introducing the Curio Collection into the country. Architecturally evocative of a cruise ship, the resort boasts 250 rooms, 3 food and beverage outlets, including an all-day dining restaurant, a speciality restaurant and a rooftop bar.

The Nautilus Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, Langkawi, artist impression

