Marriott Bonvoy announces its first dual branded hotel in Malaysia

Marriott Bonvoy debuts its first dual branded hotel in Malaysia in the third quarter of 2023, adding to its 27-year legacy.

Continuously striving to create an improved experience for guests, Marriott Bonvoy is currently renovating the Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre, in preparations for the hotel to be reborn as a home to two hotels. Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre and Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre will be placed under one roof — providing more improved options for guests with different stay preferences.

What’s new at the hotels?

Same address but two distinctive styles, Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre will provide intriguing signature programmes with theatrical design, while Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre aims to provide simple pleasures with a timeless style and interior.

Serving a whole new look, Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre features 406 spacious and modern guest rooms while Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre has 513 rooms. Still located next to Petronas Twin Towers and in an area of major shopping destinations, the hotels are top choices for those who wish to explore the beautiful city of Kuala Lumpur.

Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre

If you’re a free spirit, consider heading to this hotel and dine at the Evolution Cafe, which is inspired by the Amalfi Coast. This all-day dining spot has an open-kitchen concept that allows guests to immerse themselves in a lively ambience. The cafe is designed to give patrons a coastal dining experience.

Want to get a tipple or two? Visit R Bar and unwind with a refreshing concoction while listening to live music by local musicians. The bar shines the spotlight on the local art scene and the renowned Evenings at Renaissance programme — creating a space where guests can enjoy drinks, music, and a gorgeous view of the city. If you’re looking for a more intimate setting, the bar has Hole in The Wall which offers a private space apt for special celebrations and gatherings.

Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre

Ideal for both family gatherings or formal meetings, Sichuan Kitchen has five private rooms and an open area delivering authentic Sichuan cuisine. Alongside all-day restaurant MESH, Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre aims to let guests experience a wide variety of Chinese, Southeast Asian and Malaysian flavours — ranging from bold and spicy mala hotpot to authentic local delicacies.

Here’s something for the coffee enthusiasts! Grab N Go, a part of Four Points’ signature Best Brews programme, serves the hotel’s very own Nitro brew. The beverage is prepared in-house by a team of talented baristas. If you’re heading to work and require something quick, Grab N Go also has a selection of conveniently packed treats.

Head to the Mediterranean-inspired poolside restaurant and bar, Gazebo for a more casual dining experience. Relax over refreshing tropical cocktails and mocktails — hand-crafted with seasonal ingredients that are sourced locally.

Shared spaces for both brands

Guests can enjoy themselves at the common facilities located on Level 3 and 4. In addition to having one of the largest pools in the city with waterslides for all, other spots include a fitness centre, Mandara Spa, and Stay & Play (a multi-function room for private events). Kids can also spend quality time with their families at the indoor kids club and Paradise Trails.

Learn more HERE.

(Hero and featured image credit: Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre)