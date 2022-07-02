6 luxury hotels in Malaysia that are in development right now

The Malaysian tourism industry is primed for a massive wave of travellers to return. More and more luxury hotels have opened across the nation in 2022, and even more are currently in development, with both 5 star hotels in KL and Penang.

While the travel industry has grown into a new frontier (such as space travel), the local hotel scene is also seeing a spike. Although city hotels are still struggling to hit 50 percent of the pre-pandemic numbers in terms of occupancy, resort destinations are reporting full occupancy, according to The Edge. The business publication cites China’s Zero-Covid policy as one of the factors affecting this number.

However, industry players remain hopeful. A number of luxury hotels are currently in the works, and as the world continues on this path of recovery, the nation can expect travellers to gain confidence again when travelling in Malaysia.

Here are 6 luxury hotels that are currently under development in Malaysia

Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur

Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur to play host with almost 300 rooms available. Image credit: Waldorf Astoria

This luxury establishment is set to host 279 suites with custom-designed interiors and furnishings. An up-and-coming 5-star hotel in KL, the Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur will be developed and owned by Tradewinds Corporation Berhad, and managed by Hilton.

Additional to the top-of-the-line service that Hilton is known for, the location will have travellers flock to this hotel. Perfectly nestled within Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle, the hotel is within walking distance of the city’s top attractions and malls, including Pavilion Mall and Suria KLCC.

The Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur is scheduled to open in 2024.

InterContinental Penang

IHG will transform the former Penang Mutiara Beach Resort in partnership with Tradewinds Corporation Berhad, to bring the second InterContinental hotel in Malaysia. Set to become the leading 5 star hotel in Penang, the InterContinental Penang will feature 355 rooms and suites, and six villas.

Facilities will include three swimming pools, five restaurants and bars, and the InterContinental Lounge which offers stunning views of the Straits of Malacca. The resort will also house a spa with 10 treatment villas, a yoga studio, and a relaxation pavilion. If these are not enough, guests can always make their way to Teluk Bahang Fishing Village, Penang National Park, and the Penang Tropical Spice Garden to fully revel in the nearby offerings.

The InterContinental Penang is scheduled to open in 2025.

Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu

Kengo Kuma, an award-winning Japanese architect adds their touch at the Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu. Image credit: Hyatt

In collaboration with Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad, the Hyatt Hotels Corporation is developing the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in Malaysia in Kota Kinabalu. Located in the heart of the city, the hotel is offering convenient access to the commercial district, shopping malls, restaurants, and other local attractions such as the Jesselton Point pier, which allows guests to explore nearby islands.

The hotel itself will be a sight to behold. Kengo Kuma, the world-renowned Japanese architect, has been given the chance to shape and elevate the hotel from the inside out. Taking inspiration from the lush green hills and blue ocean surrounding the hotel, the award-winning designer incorporates local materials into their grand scheme. If, in the future, you need a break from the 5 star hotels in KL, make your way to the Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu for an escape from the urban life.

The Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu is scheduled to open in 2022.

Amari SPICE Penang

Amari SPICE Penang comes with a stunning view. Image credit: Amari

Another 5 star hotel in Penang is scheduled to open this year, and it’s Amari SPICE Penang. The hotel will have a Bayan Lepas address, which is close to multinational corporate offices, Penang Golf Club, shopping malls, and other places of interest.

Amari SPICE Penang will be offering 453 guest rooms and suites, with seven variations to choose from. Outside of the suite, guests can explore the Amaya Food Gallery, D’ Observatory Sky Bar (which offers a breathtaking view of Penang’s stunning skyline), Cafe Cascade, and the Aqua Bar.

Amari SPICE Penang is scheduled to open in September 2022.

Wanda Realm Resort Langkawi

As part of the Tropicana Cenang development, the Wanda Realm Resort Langkawi is set to be an iconic addition to the Langkawi skyline upon its completion. This will be the first-ever Wanda Realm brand oversea and a wonderful addition to luxury hotels in Malaysia.

While we have very little information about this up-and-coming resort, we know that the luxurious seafront resort will be offering 350 spacious hotel rooms in line with the Langkawi Local Planning Blueprint 2020.

Wanda Realm Resort Langkawi is scheduled to open in 2023.

Le Méridien Penang Airport

As part of the Penang Gateway development, Le Méridien Penang Airport will be located by the Penang International Airport. Set to house 200 rooms and suites, the hotel will stay true to the brand’s roots with its mid-century design that will be executed by SA Architects Malaysia.

The star of this 5 star hotel in Penang will be its luxurious 2,000 sq ft presidential suite. Aside from that, the hotel will feature a sky bridge connecting guests directly to the adjacent shopping mall. The hotel itself will have dining options including an all-day dining restaurant, a speciality restaurant, a patisserie, and the brand’s signature Latitude Bar.

Le Méridien Penang Airport is scheduled to open in 2026.

Featured image credit: Le Méridien ; Hero image credit: InterContinental