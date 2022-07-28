5 new hotels and resorts to explore in Bali

Ah, Bali—the island with dazzling beaches, beautiful greenery, and local culture tours all within one place. No wonder it’s on the bucket list of people around the world. The next time you’re voyaging Bali, consider booking a stay at one of these newly opened hotels and resorts.

Home to beautiful beaches, lovely locales, stunning natural sites, and world-renowned properties, Bali sits atop the list of favoured tourist destinations for travellers from across the globe. The idyllic Indonesian island is constantly rolling out the red carpet for new stunning properties as additions to its existing repertoire of hotels and resorts. Case in point, below is a list of five new hotels and resorts to explore and experience when travelling to Bali, Indonesia.

5 new hotels and resorts to check out in Bali

Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape is constructed on the foundation of a zero-waste, farm-to-table concept, and local sourcing philosophy. Nestled in the navel of the untouched Balinese jungle, this new property acts as a retreat where guests are invited to genuinely disconnect from the hustles and bustles of the city and reconnect with nature. The retreat offers its guests a ‘naked experience’ which is enhanced by the ‘no-walls, no-doors’ policy implemented across the entire expanse. Equipped with a private pool, a gazebo, and an open deck outfitted in a no-doors, no-walls room — all 16 villas are designed to affix guests with nature whilst still providing a luxurious stay. For wanderers looking to disconnect from civilisation with an affinity for the finer things in life, this resort makes for a blissful option.

Earlier this year, the Jumeirah Group expanded its international portfolio with Jumeirah Bali, the hospitality company’s debut property in Indonesia. The all-villa resort takes its inspiration from the Hindu-Javanese culture and offers a tranquil, culturally-rich experience through tangible amenities like garden villas and a private beach, as well as through services like holistic wellness experiences. Spiritually enriching activities include a sunrise Melukat water purification ritual, a waterfall massage, a sound therapy session, sunset meditation, and more. The luxury resort is home to 123 villas, all of which are perched atop limestone cliffs amidst profuse greenery, and each villa is equipped with a private pool and an outdoor living area.

For travellers with loyalty to the Anantara brand, we recommend booking a stay at the brand’s third Indonesian property: the Anantara Ubud Bali Resort. In terms of accommodation, the soon-to-open resort will house 85 guest rooms and pool villas, as well as 15 Anantara-branded residences, all of which provide a calming haven of serenity inspired by the culture and the traditions of the locale. In terms of facilities, the resort will house several dining destinations, a pool bar, meeting rooms, a gym, a kids’ club, and, of course, Anantara Spa. Nestled amid tropical jungle and verdant rice fields, the centrally-located Anantara Ubud Bali Resorts makes for an ideal option for individuals looking to immerse themselves in Balinese culture.

Kimpton Naranta Bali is where untouched nature meets contemporary design and where refined luxury is nuanced with bohemian scintillas. Sited on a hillside estate within Nusa Dua, this soon-to-open boutique resort is home to 50 villas, all of which effortlessly coalesce à la mode design with lavish textures and earthy tinctures. Furnished with an outdoor bale, an outdoor rain shower, a private saltwater plunge pool, and private gardens, the private sanctuaries offer stunning, sun-drenched seclusion to its guests. Here, guests are invited to experience island indulgence refined with wild flair. This hillside hideaway marks Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ debut property in Indonesia.

A guest collective encompassing eight elevated tower rooms amidst a Balinese jungle in western Bali, LOST LINDENBERG places emphasis on sequestration and serenity. Here, guests are invited to bid a fond farewell to the bustles of Bali and a gracious greeting to the beauty of Bali. When approaching the stunning, secluded retreat, expect exclusive accommodations sited on a deserted black lava sand beach enclosed in a jungle of palm trees. This epitome of a hidden gem marks the fifth LINDENBERG project by the Frankfurt-based lifestyle hospitality brand and the first project in Indonesia. All in all, this nature-centric sanctuary is a paradise for tranquil-loving surfers and travellers with an admiration for peace and quiet.

