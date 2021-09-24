New upscale hotels and resorts in Malaysia to check into for 2021 and 2022

Against the cacophonous backdrop of Covid-19, several new hotels and resorts in Malaysia are set to welcome holidaymakers this year or the next.

The stage for the great tourism reboot is set for the tail end of 2021 and 2022, as more members of the general population get their vital Covid-19 jabs. Hospitality players have had a stinker in a large period of 2020 and 2021, no thanks to prolonged lockdown and extended border closures, both domestically and internationally. Kuala Lumpur was the sixth-most-visited city in the world in 2018 as indicated by MasterCard and the capital city of Malaysia represents the major gateway for inbound travellers. The country, in that regard, was the third-most-frequented country in Asia, according to World Travel Monitor, in the same year.

With incessant demand for lodging, came the meeting of supply to house all those eager travellers waiting to discover the country’s cultural heritage, melting-pot cuisines and exotic islands. Time is ripe for hotels and resorts whose erection began in 2018 and 2019 to be near their completion.

Here’s a list of luxury city hotels and whisk-me-away resorts in Malaysia slated to open in 2021 and 2022. Due to Covid-19 concerns and prevailing uncertainties, the exact opening dates are subject to change.

Kempinski Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

One of Europe’s most-prized hotel brands is entering Kuala Lumpur at the 8 Conlay mixed-use development. Part of the 3-tower edifice, the luxury hotel will occupy 68 floors perched atop a 4-storey experiential retail space. Kempinski will manage 260 rooms, 300 suites, a rooftop bar and the first-ever hotel durian lounge. With retail destinations the likes of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur within an arm’s reach, the hotel’s spa will be seen as a welcome relief for tired feet.

First guests expected in 2022

Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

Park Hyatt Milan

Operating in the world’s second-tallest skyscraper, after the unassailable Burj Khalifa, Park Hyatt, an esteemed brand in the Hyatt family, will make its debut in Kuala Lumpur at the 644m tall Merdeka 118. Talk about a rock-star-esque experience – hotel guests will occupy the top 17 floors of the you-guessed-it 118-storey mixed-use development designed by Fender Katsalidis. The hotel overlooks the historic Stadium Merdeka, boasts 232 guestrooms, including 28 suites and 30 residential apartments.

According to the Hyatt group, the hotel is festooned with residentially-inspired spaces such as galleries and libraries, along with 3 on-site restaurants and bars, including a signature restaurant and a skyline-level bar and restaurant. Not forgetting a swimming pool with city views.

Originally set for 2021, the opening is expected to be in mid-2022

Conrad Kuala Lumpur

Conrad Manila

Another luxury operator debuting in Kuala Lumpur’s ever-ascending skyline, Conrad Kuala Lumpur will sit strategically along the bustling Jalan Sultan Ismail. Part of the Hilton portfolio, Conrad is named after the group’s founder. Aside from 544 rooms, this city-centre upscale property will placate weary business travellers with an all-day dining eatery, 2 specialty restaurants and a bar. “The opening of Conrad Kuala Lumpur will bring a new level of service experience to the luxury traveller in Kuala Lumpur,” enthuses Jamie Mead, regional general manager, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam, Hilton.

Set for completion in 2021, the new hotel in the capital of Malaysia is anticipated to open in 2022

Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur

Parkroyal Collection Pickering Singapore

An established brand in the region, Pan Pacific Hotels Group is launching several hotels in the country. Having undergone a comprehensive renovation, Parkroyal Kuala Lumpur sitting right at the heart of Bukit Bintang will be rebranded Parkroyal Collection, a sustainability brand under the group’s umbrella, along with Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur for long-stay guests. Expect plenty of greenery throughout the property, akin to an urban arboretum.

It is set for opening in the third quarter of 2022

Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre

Crowne Plaza Adelaide

Neighboured by trendy bars, acclaimed restaurants like Nadodi, embassies, shopping destinations and the world-famous Petronas Twin Towers, the 338-room Crowne Plaza hotel offers a convenient refuge for leisure and business travellers alike wishing for luxury. Among the amenities, the hotel on Jalan Yap Kwan Seng will extend to guests a wide range of food and beverage options at the all-day dining, specialty restaurants and sky bar.

Scheduled to open in 2021

Canopy by Hilton KL Bukit Bintang

Canopy by Hilton Chengdu City Centre

A young lifestyle and accessible priced offering by Hilton, the Canopy lodging located at the Bukit Bintang City Centre marks the brand’s debut in Southeast Asia. The mammoth development will house the Lalaport mall with unique concepts such as the Zepp KL concert hall, as well as several residential and commercial projects upon completion. The 456-room hotel will occupy a 28-storey building.

Slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2021, booking hasn’t been made available as of writing

Alila Dalit Bay Sabah

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Located on a pristine stretch of white sandy beach, 40 minutes away from Kota Kinabalu, Alila’s introduction into Borneo will bring forth a selection of eco-luxury and sustainable suites and villas for the discerning travellers who yearn for privacy and pampering. This beachfront resort comprises 152 bedrooms and suites with diverse dining, sky lounge and bar. An outdoor wedding chapel is among the resort’s amenities. If Alila tempts you to such an extent that you decide to settle down permanently, 74 villas in this complex have been allocated for private ownership.

Opening in 2021

Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu

Designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, whose works include the Japan National Stadium used in the recent Olympics, the establishment of Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu adds to the mushrooming of international hotels in Sabah’s most populous city. With the Jesselton Point pier within walking distance, guests can indulge and immerse in the city’s fortuitous geography, where idyllic islands are near and abundant.

Initially expected to open in 2021, construction of the new hotel in East Malaysia is still underway, pushing back the opening to 2022

Parkroyal Langkawi Resort

Parkroyal Penang Resort

Parkroyal will mark its debut in Langkawi with a 310-room property situated in the popular Pantai Tengah. Enveloped by sandy beaches and a plethora of dining and nightlife options, the resort will also feature premium suites with unique sky-dipping pools and seven exclusive villas. Parkroyal is a member of the coveted Discovery loyalty programme.

It is on course to open in May 2022

