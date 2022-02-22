Packing up for a holiday soon? Try these boutique resorts in Langkawi

Check out these Instagrammable boutique resorts in Langkawi.

While a boutique resort doesn’t offer the typical experience expected of a luxury hotel chain such as perks from the loyalty programme (free nights and bonus points) and guaranteed standards, it arguably presents better value for the money you choose to splash out. For one, the resort has fewer rooms and suites to manage, so you receive a personalised service in a more congenial atmosphere. You might encounter fewer guests sharing a swimming pool, for instance. The resort is also likely family–run, so you may be introduced to the owner and benefit from possessing a personal relationship.

The independence of the boutique hotel means that they are more receptive to accommodating your reasonable requests such as late check-outs. Not to mention, each property is uniquely designed, so you get a sense of the place, rather than the uniformity prevalent in a chain. The next time you hop over to Langkawi, consider staying at a boutique resort.

The best boutique resorts in Langkawi for 2022:

Ambong-Ambong Rainforest Retreat

A more democratically priced sister property of the exquisite Ambong-Ambong Pool Villas, the primary difference between the two is that the Rainforest Retreat doesn’t come with a private pool in every unit. However, guests can still frolic in a massive swimming pool underneath the luxuriant foliage. With only 11 suites, studios and cottages on site, privacy is a guarantee. Each unit is sustainably built as no tree was felled during construction. Silence is only pierced by songs from the creatures inhabiting the forest. Evening is typically abuzz with adorable primates browsing for young shoots where their antics can be observed from the balcony of your villa. When you’re hungry, stroll down to the best Japanese restaurant in Langkawi. Unkaizan is located at the entrance of the boutique resort.

What do we like most? Privacy and wildlife spotting.

Temple Tree Resort

Not two properties are alike. Temple Tree Resort prides itself on offering one-of-a-kind experience throughout each of its 20 beautifully appointed suites. From exterior to interior design, the distinctive suite is either modelled after Malay architecture or teeming with colonial influences – houses on stilts, geometric latticework, wooden furniture, an airy layout that cools the room naturally, etc. The Colonial House, for instance, is evocative of a stately mansion in Penang, while the Estate House metaphorically transports you to Ipoh when it was once awash in riches of the booming mining industry. At the heart of the resort is the Temple Tree Bar & Restaurant, a juxtaposition of contemporary furnishing and classic interiors. On the menu are signature cocktails such as the Temple Tree Sling and Vietnamese Mojito, as well as an expansive wine list.

What do we like most? The eclectic and Instagrammable collective.

The Gemalai Village

To escape the claustrophobic concrete jungle, KL-lites turns to Sekinchan and the town’s endless swathes of paddy fields. Just north of Pantai Cenang, holidaymakers can comprehensively detox by staying the evening at Gemalai Village’s cottages built amongst lush paddy fields, without giving up on creature comfort. Don’t be deceived by the rustic exterior, each chalet is appointed with modern conveniences such as a massive flat-screen TV and rain shower. The most enticing of all is the private balcony. After all, why stay in nature if you can’t invite it in? The resort also provides free bicycles to guests for locomotion. You can paddle down to Pantai Cenang or explore the quaint Beras Terbakar hamlet.

What do we like most? Waking up to panoramas of paddy fields.

Panji Panji Tropical Wooden Home

A flawless marriage of masonry and wood, of tranquility and verdancy, a night at Panji Panji feels as though you are retiring to a tropical garden. Mere minutes from the beach, each villa is flanked by soaring broad-leaved trees and swaying palms while overlooking the inviting swimming pool. With only a handful of such units available, you are assured of peace and quiet. If you just want to while away the time engrossing in a book, you can do so on a daybed offered by certain units. The larger villa caters to small families where the bedroom is complete with a mosquito net. In lieu of a bar on site, Panji Panji tempts guests with specialty coffee served at the Smiling Buffalo.

What do we like most? Coffee and greenery.

Bon Ton Antique Wooden Villas

Few accommodations in Malaysia welcome pets. Even scarcely encountered are places keeping their own pets. One such resort is Bon Ton. Comprising 8 individually designed villas, each unit is at least a century old. However, beyond the traditional façade, they are thoroughly modern. Arrayed with bathtubs, coffee makers and so on, the villas are deliberately built in such a way to maximise the frontage towards the resort’s pool and lagoon. Since pet owners are welcome, your furry friends too can be checked in. The resort is also home to many sociable creatures, while the Langkawi animal shelter is only around the corner.

What do we like most? Pet-friendly.

Sunset Valley Holiday Houses

Sited on a large swathe of land fringed by miles of paddy fields, Sunset Valley may be located away from the bustling Pantai Cenang, it still offers views of the equally enchanting setting sun. The latest addition to the collection of modern villas built in the style of traditional Malay architecture is the inviting 2.5-bedroom Villa Bunga Raya complete with a private swimming pool. Run by an expat couple who have been living in Malaysia close to 2 decades, the boutique resort has amassed exceptional reviews especially among couples and small families. We can understand why – the swimming pool has a magnificent backdrop, there are BBQ facilities and each spacious unit has its own veranda.

What do we like most? The rural atmosphere and a sunset to die for.

