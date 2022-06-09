PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur is officially open

Making its debut on 1 June 2022, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur is the brand’s first PARKROYAL COLLECTION beyond the shores of Singapore.

If you don’t feel like travelling overseas right now, there’s a new hotel in town to do a staycation at — and it’s in Bukit Bintang, to be specific. It’s one that many are really excited about. Part of Singapore’s popular Pan Pacific Hotels Group, the latest addition to the hotel scene in KL is the sustainability-focused PARKROYAL COLLECTION. Comprising 527 rooms, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur joins the portfolio that includes PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering and PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay. Fun fact: it’s also the biophilic brand’s first launch outside of Singapore.

Helmed and designed by DP Architects and FDAT, the hotel reflects the brand’s signature of earthy tones and wooden furnishes. Made for modern conscious travellers, characteristics of PARKROYAL COLLECTION KL‘s biophilic design can be seen throughout the hotel’s exterior and interior — starting from the vertical garden facade with sky planters to roof terraces showcasing 13,000 square feet of foliage.

Whether it’s the Urban King Room or the Signature Suite, all guest rooms at the new five-star hotel come with filtered drinking water and sustainable bathroom amenities. This means guests have no reason not to #stayhydrated at all times! The brand’s environmentally conscious operations also include biodegradable packaging and a food-waste management system.

For food & beverage options at PARKROYAL COLLECTION KL, guests have three very different yet cohesive spots to check out. Thyme, the hotel’s all day dining location utilises sustainably sourced local and seasonal ingredients in its Asian and international cuisines. From chicken rice and laksa to a variety of seafood and salad grown hydroponically, Thyme’s the place to go for a myriad of gustatory choices. The open kitchen also allows you to witness the culinary action as it happens.

Fancy a tipple or two? Head to The Botanist Lounge & Bar that’s located by the lobby. Cocktails (and mocktails) at The Botanist draw inspiration from nature with an emphasis on native herbs and spices. If you prefer to relax under the stars, Skye Chill is where you want to be. The poolside bar serves Mediterranean and Asian light bites, such as Moroccan tagine and plant-based delights. Even better, you’ll have some of the city’s most iconic landmarks around you while you unwind, such as the KL Tower and TRX.

On to the facilities, shall we? PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur is home to a gorgeous swimming pool surrounded by lush greenery, a modern gym filled with TechnoGym equipment, as well as a multitude of meeting rooms and ballrooms that can accommodate about 400 to 450 people. Still on the holistic wellness floor (Level 6), the popular St. Gregory Spa offers relaxing massages and beauty treatments using products by Elemis.

The opening of iconic hotels in Malaysia is always one to be happy about — and PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur seems like a great addition to the list. It’s eco-chic living at its very best. Will you be including PARKROYAL COLLECTION KL on the agenda for your next staycay?

For more information and to make reservations, visit PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur’s website.

(All images by PARKROYAL COLLECTION)