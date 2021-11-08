Step inside and book Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic NYC pad on Airbnb for RM96/night

Thanks to Airbnb, fans of the cult TV show Sex and the City can now check into Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic NYC pad.

If you loved the hit show Sex and the City, then you’re sure to love staying in this legendary apartment on the Upper East Side. While fans eagerly await the franchise’s next chapter, when “And Just Like That…” airs on HBO Max, Sarah Jessica Parker is opening the doors to Carrie Bradshaw’s New York City apartment in partnership with Airbnb and Warner Bros.

So what’s in store for fans who rent the apartment? Well, you’ll be able to tap away on a laptop, pretending that publishing a weekly column in a women’s magazine is enough to pay for a 70-square-meter apartment in Manhattan. You can chat with your girlfriends on a landline phone — Cosmopolitan in hand — sharing news of dating disasters and love interests.

The icing on the cake is that you’ll have access to the style icon’s legendary closet (including the famous tutu), not to mention the opportunity to enjoy memorable moments with friends, like brunch in Chelsea.

“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the ‘Sex and the City’ story has been such a joy,” said Sarah Jessica Parker in a statement. “I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.”

Sarah Jessica Parker will host two one-night stays for two people in a recreation of Carrie’s apartment on November 12 and 13 for just US$23 (RM96) a night, referencing the 23 years that have passed since the series first aired. Hopefuls should log on from Monday, 8 November 2021, at 12:00 PM ET to make their booking.

Scroll down for a closer look at this listing, and see if you can spot all your favourite outfits in her famous blue closet.

This article was published via AFP.