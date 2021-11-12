Continue to cuti-cuti Malaysia at these 6 top-notch beach resorts in Johor

Could this be the next Hawaii? These luxury resorts in Johor might make you brood over the question.

Though it seems like a fledgling compared to established tourist havens the likes of Penang, Langkawi and Sabah, Johor in recent years have begun to blossom into a compelling tourist destination. The comprehensive offerings range from the wholesome to the luxurious. Johor Premium Outlets is fast becoming the place to be for style mavens seeking a bargain from European labels. Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Fendi and Gucci are some of the tenants in the modern open-air complex.

Families flock to Legoland Malaysia Resort, the first Legoland theme park in Asia and one of only 6 in the world. Spanning 76 acres, the resort houses 3 roller coasters and 2 water rides. It counts 20 attractions in total, ensuring that it is impossible to be completely explored in a single day, thus warranting a repeat visit.

Named by TIME in 2021 as one of the greatest places on Earth, Desaru Coast is now a playground for the rich and famous – a far cry from the soporific village it used to be. Desaru Coast is also where you can tee off at the immaculate greens of the Els Club. With a slew of high-end resorts opening in recent years to entice travellers to the long, gorgeous stretch of golden beach, and further away, the numerous islands dotting the cerulean South China Sea, Johor is home to some of the best luxury beach resorts in the country. While it might seem hyperbolic to equal them to those in Hawaii at first, in reality, they pale not in comparison.