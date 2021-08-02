These luxury hotels in Malaysia have fallen prey to Covid-19

The hospitality industry is hit hard by Covid-19 and associated measures implemented to contain the spread of the pandemic. Luxury hotels in Malaysia, which depend on business and leisure travellers as well as conferences and exhibitions, aren’t exempted.

Would you believe it — 120 hotels have either temporarily or permanently shuttered in Malaysia after the hard hits brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Going back to last year, all hotels were forced to shut from March 18 when the lockdown first began. The summer months saw exciting reopening when staycations and WFH (H for ‘hotel’, replacing ‘home’) helped to bring business back, until doors were forced to shut once more in 2021 — this time for good, in a devastating outcome for many well-known Malaysian hotels.

Malaysian Association of Hotels CEO Yap Lip Seng even told media that the hospitality industry has lost over RM11.3 billion. Some hotel owners have put their properties up or sale on the real estate listing site, iProperty. These hotels are unnamed on the site, with asking prices listed between RM350 million and RM1.7 billion.

Hotelier Rina Teoh of The Edison George Town says that it’s a struggle to survive the “non stop” pandemic challenges, including the emotional and financial tolls of the pandemic. “It has been difficult seeing all our efforts being lost as this pandemic drags on,” she says. While Rina remains hopeful, some hotels have not been as fortunate despite best efforts.

Here we take a nostalgic look at some luxury hotels in Malaysia that have sadly closed down during the pandemic.

