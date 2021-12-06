These upscale hotels in KL are offering dine and stay packages for New Year’s Eve

Ring in 2022 and embark on a staycation like no other with these New Year’s Eve 2021 hotel packages offered by KL’s most luxurious properties.

Incapacitated from unrestrained gluttony? Intoxicated from fine French bubbles? Intimidated by the hordes of people on the streets and scores of vehicles on the roads? Either way, you may not be in the right, or lawful, shape to pilot yourself home after a night of intense partying to usher in the New Year. We can wager ride-hailing fees will be stratospheric too.

Why not check yourself into a luxury hotel in town to crash a couple of hours past midnight or luxuriate in the bathtub and freshen up with aromatic essential oils beforehand? You could very well safeguard your physical distance by spectating the fireworks lighting up the night skies safely cocooned in your beautifully appointed suite, clinking a flute or two. These hospitable places are also offering New Year’s Day brunches and lunches for you to continue the decadence. If hitting the gym is on your mind, you just have to delay the “new year, new me” resolution till the day after. Don’t let new year’s resolutions get in the way of a celebratory mood.

Sounds like a terrific idea? Good, because these select hotels in KL are offering New Year’s packages for convivial souls just like you. Great minds think alike – better reserve now before you receive a terse “sorry, we are full.”

Check into these upscale hotels in KL and take advantage of their New Year’s Eve 2021 packages: