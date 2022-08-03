Travel wishlist: This Bermuda resort with 4 private beaches now has stunning ocean-view villas

Bermuda, the Caribbean island feels like a different world — one that is decidedly more colourful, thanks to its pink-sand beaches, pastel-hued houses, and translucent turquoise waters. So whether you’re planning a quick getaway or an extended family vacation, the British territory is steeped in history and offers plenty of fun activities with a side of stunning ocean views. By Dobrina Zhekova

And while Bermuda has some of the most beautiful resorts in the Caribbean, if you’re seeking a luxury hotel where privacy, beautiful design, and high-end amenities go hand in hand, the newly redesigned Cambridge Beaches should be at the top of your list.

Here’s a peek inside the iconic luxurious Bermuda resort

The sprawling property never closed for renovation, but the redesign was just completed in July 2022. Cambridge Beaches is set on a scenic 23-acre peninsula on the west side of the island, and its cottage-style accommodations and private villas overlooking the ocean now have a completely new look.

The Bermuda resort originally opened its doors almost a hundred years ago, in 1923, and some of its architectural features date back even further.

“Some of the existing architecture of the property, including 100-year-old coral stone walls and Bermudian cedar beams dating back to the 17th century, were tricky to work with,” Phil Hospod, CEO and founder of Dovetail + Co., which acquired the historic property in 2021, told Travel + Leisure. “But we found that leaning into the age and character of what was already there made it easier to play with and work in different elements to create a new yet familiar identity.”

Hospod and his team drew visual inspiration from the chic island homes of the region as they wanted to emulate a home-away-from-home vibe “with a fresh yet timeless design that provides a sense of a tropical escape that’s also grounding with warm comfort.”

As a result, the remodelled 86 guest rooms and villas are a feast for the eyes. Pops of mint, palm leaf green, coral, and turquoise are paired with an elegant palette of earthy shades and organic materials. The décor beautifully reflects the lush island background while offering a modern take on authentic Bermudian style. The villas come with ample outdoor space and private plunge pools with postcard-worthy views of the Atlantic.

Water sports enthusiasts and sun-seekers will not be disappointed here. With four private beaches, two coves, an infinity-edge pool overlooking the beautiful Mangrove Bay, and a 10,000-square-foot fitness centre with an indoor pool, the property offers a seemingly endless variety of water activities. Two pickleball courts, a tennis and a basketball court, a croquet lawn, and a bocce ball court are perfect for those who prefer to stay active on land. And the full-service spa is the ideal spot to unwind after a day under the sun.

The property is introducing three new dining experiences, too, including the Bermudian outpost of Sunken Harbor Club, the tropical cocktail bar founded by St. John Frizell in Brooklyn, New York, above Gage & Tollner. The dockside tavern offers a fusion of the Caribbean and Portuguese flavours without foregoing traditional Bermudian dishes such as shark hash and homemade callaloo pasta. A casual poolside restaurant specialising in light fare and cocktails, and Breezes, the award-winning oceanfront eatery serving elevated island cuisine, round out the dining options.

Rates for Cambridge Beaches start at USD 495 (approx. RM2,204), and you can book your stay here or here.

This story first appeared on www.travelandleisure.com