Whisk your family to a luxury villa instead of balik kampung for Chinese New Year

In lieu of “balik kampung”, consider usher in the Year of the Tiger with some family roistering at luxury villas across Malaysia.
With Chinese New Year just around the corner, have you deliberated on how this year’s celebration is going to pan out? Thanks to the accelerated administration of Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, the festivities this year are bound to be less restrained compared to last year’s subdued atmosphere. Now that domestic travel is in full swing, would you desire to whisk your closest family members to a lavish family villa located in some of the most picturesque tourist attractions in the country? It is a 2-in-1 combo of a well-earned vacation and Chinese New Year celebration knowing that your family stays sound in a cocoon of luxury, amidst the spectre of Omicron.
A list of luxury villas you can spend the Chinese New Year holiday with your family:
Fringed by the Andaman Sea and a 10-million-year-old rainforest, invite the great outdoors into your sanctum of luxury. Villa Mutiara, which spans a whopping 650 sqm, provides complete privacy where it offers 330 degrees of ocean views. The leftover 30 degrees comprise jungle views. Sequestered between two coves, this three-bedroom villa is perfect for a small discerning family. Apart from a private beach, it comes with a spacious dining area and two pools.
Experience the signature hospitality of The St. Regis at the resort’s Sunset Royal Villa. Lavishly decorated as one expects, this overwater villa houses 4 bedrooms offering a peerless panorama of the Andaman Sea. You may catch the sunset while luxuriating in a private pool. Measuring 700 sqm, there is plenty of space for everyone. Call for a curated in-villa dining experience, or just while away the time in the living area festooned with glass panels by doing absolutely nothing.
The award-winning and storied accommodation was voted the 2021 winner in the Global Luxury Heritage Hotel category by the prestigious World Luxury Hotel Awards. While tourists might remember the hotel for its striking façade, gourmets are well acquainted with the hotel’s numerous F&B offerings. Located mere minutes away from the Blue Mansion are a collection of Town Houses catering to small families. Tjiong on Rope Walk is designed to fit up to 4 adults and a child, with expansive living spaces including a dining area, courtyard and living room, plus two bedrooms.
We can’t see why anyone would want to leave this gorgeous place, but if you’re looking for other things to do, you’re spoilt for choice. The retreat staff can arrange for you to participate in activities such as Rafflesia jungle trekking, an elephant and deer sanctuary tour, a waterfall picnic, a Kuala Lipis heritage tour, Melaleuca spa session, golf and even paintball sessions. Villa Amertani possesses 4 suites. All are fully equipped and beautifully decorated with wooden furnishings.
Situated in Hulu Langat, the peaceful Balik Kampung Villa is a good choice for families celebrating Chinese New Year in and around Selangor. Spanning 3 bedrooms and 750 sqm, the Kala Villa accommodates up to seven people. Nearby family-friendly activities include Gabai Falls, a spectacular waterfall to ring in Year of the Water Tiger.
Awanmulan is a collection of individual houses sitting on the green hills of Negeri Sembilan. There are eight rooms in total which can accommodate up to 30 persons at a time. A local breakfast is included, but guests can cook their own meals as each house has a fully-equipped kitchen. Go for a leisurely stroll by the river, which is a 15-minute walk down the hill. Remember to let the staff know in advance if you plan to bring your pet, as only certain rooms can accommodate them.
Translating to ‘after the rain’, Selepas Hujan brings to mind the fresh, earthy smells and tranquillity that comes with it. Located at the Berembun Virgin Jungle Reserve and by the Batang Penar River, the retreat promises a peaceful and relaxing stay. More suited for small families, there are two houses that can accommodate a maximum of six people. There’s also an infinity saltwater pool with grand views of the surrounding forest.
