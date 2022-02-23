Whisk your family to a luxury villa instead of balik kampung for the festive season

In lieu of “balik kampung”, consider usher in the festive season with some family roistering at luxury villas across Malaysia.
Malaysia is known for the abundance of festivals. There is always a festive season just around the corner. Whether it is Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Deepavali or Christmas, we just love the idea of balik kampung. And if there is no hometown to return to, we will conjure up an alibi or think of a destination out of town, just so we can get away. For the next public holiday, whisk your closest family members to a lavish family villa located in some of the most picturesque tourist attractions in the country.
The best family-friendly luxury villas in Malaysia where you can spend the festive season:
Fringed by the Andaman Sea and a 10-million-year-old rainforest, invite the great outdoors into your sanctum of luxury. Villa Mutiara, which spans a whopping 650 sqm, provides complete privacy where it offers 330 degrees of ocean views. The leftover 30 degrees comprise jungle views. Sequestered between two coves, this three-bedroom villa is perfect for a small discerning family. Apart from a private beach, it comes with a spacious dining area and two pools.
Experience the signature hospitality of The St. Regis at the resort’s Sunset Royal Villa. Lavishly decorated as one expects, this overwater villa houses 4 bedrooms offering a peerless panorama of the Andaman Sea. You may catch the sunset while luxuriating in a private pool. Measuring 700 sqm, there is plenty of space for everyone. Call for a curated in-villa dining experience, or just while away the time in the living area festooned with glass panels by doing absolutely nothing.
The award-winning and storied accommodation was voted the 2021 winner in the Global Luxury Heritage Hotel category by the prestigious World Luxury Hotel Awards. While tourists might remember the hotel for its striking façade, gourmets are well acquainted with the hotel’s numerous F&B offerings. Located mere minutes away from the Blue Mansion are a collection of Town Houses catering to small families. Tjiong on Rope Walk is designed to fit up to 4 adults and a child, with expansive living spaces including a dining area, courtyard and living room, plus two bedrooms.
At the acme of luxury travel perches One & Only, whose reputation is forged upon an uncompromising commitment in offering the finest product and service. For the most discerning of families, Villa One at the lavish property boasts 16,146 square feet of space, of which your privacy is ferociously guaranteed. Opulently appointed, the four-bedroom retreat can house up to 8 adults, thanks to 4 king-size beds, set over 2 floors. Spaces both indoors and outdoors are aplenty, encompassing a 27-metre private pool and a personal spa treatment room.
We can’t see why anyone would want to leave this gorgeous place, but if you’re looking for other things to do, you’re spoilt for choice. The retreat staff can arrange for you to participate in activities such as Rafflesia jungle trekking, an elephant and deer sanctuary tour, a waterfall picnic, a Kuala Lipis heritage tour, Melaleuca spa session, golf and even paintball sessions. Villa Amertani possesses 4 suites. All are fully equipped and beautifully decorated with wooden furnishings.
Situated in Hulu Langat, the peaceful Balik Kampung Villa is a good choice for families celebrating the festive season in and around Selangor. Spanning 3 bedrooms and 750 sqm, the Kala Villa accommodates up to seven people. Nearby family-friendly activities include Gabai Falls, a spectacular waterfall to ring in Year of the Water Tiger.
Awanmulan is a collection of individual houses sitting on the green hills of Negeri Sembilan. There are eight rooms in total which can accommodate up to 30 persons at a time. A local breakfast is included, but guests can cook their own meals as each house has a fully-equipped kitchen. Go for a leisurely stroll by the river, which is a 15-minute walk down the hill. Remember to let the staff know in advance if you plan to bring your pet, as only certain rooms can accommodate them.
Translating to ‘after the rain’, Selepas Hujan brings to mind the fresh, earthy smells and tranquillity that comes with it. Located at the Berembun Virgin Jungle Reserve and by the Batang Penar River, the retreat promises a peaceful and relaxing stay. More suited for small families, there are two houses that can accommodate a maximum of six people. There’s also an infinity saltwater pool with grand views of the surrounding forest.
