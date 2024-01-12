Air Macau launches direct fights linking Kuala Lumpur and Macau

Passengers travelling with Air Macau can now enjoy direct flights from Malaysia to Macau. The regional flag carrier has initiated operations for flights from Macau to Kuala Lumpur, offering this service four times a week.

With 29 years of operation, this marks Air Macau’s first direct connection between Macau and Malaysia, marking a noteworthy achievement for the airline. This development aims to enhance the ease and frequency of travel between the two popular tourist destinations.

Key details about Air Macau’s direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Macau:

Air Macau plans to operate four weekly round-trip flights along the route, to be scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The inaugural flight successfully took place on January 10, 2024.

The Airbus A320 will be the designated aircraft for this route. Departing from Macau International Airport at 09:40 local time, flight NX922 will arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 13:55 local time. Returning as flight NX921, the plane will depart from Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 14:55 local time and land at Macau International Airport at 18:50 local time.

To celebrate the launch, the airline has introduced an introductory offer. Passengers booking a round-trip journey from Kuala Lumpur to Macau can avail of a buy-one-get-one offer, where they pay for one flight and receive the second one for free. This offer is valid for bookings made until January 24, 2024, with the travel period extending from January to September 30, 2024. More details about the offer can be found on the official website.

Before Air Macau introduced this direct flight, Air Asia dominated the route while operating several direct flights to the region. Now, travellers have the option to choose from these two airlines for their flights.

(Feature image credit: Air Macau)

This article first appeared on Travel + Leisure Malaysia