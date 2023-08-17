Cathay Pacific is offering over 100,000 discounted flight tickets for a limited time

Have you started planning your travels for next year? Well, now’s the time to start. Cathay Pacific is offering more than 100,000 discounted economy-class flight tickets to over 30 short and long-haul destinations, including Singapore. The offer is only available for a two-week period, so don’t miss this chance.

Ticket sales start on 17 August at 2pm and last until 30 August at 11:59pm HKT. This is a great opportunity to map out your adventures for the coming year.

Cathay Pacific discounted flight tickets to over 30 destinations, including Singapore

The flight tickets are available for use between January 1 to June 30, 2024, subject to some black-out dates. Tickets are available in limited quantity, while seats last.

Participants can choose from the destinations below.

Short haul: Bangkok, Chongqing, Fukuoka, Haikou, Hangzhou, Seoul, Kaohsiung, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo (Narita), Nagoya, Beijing, Shanghai (Pudong), Singapore, Qingdao, Chengdu, Taipei, Xi’an, and Xiamen

Long haul: Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Brisbane, Mumbai, Paris, Delhi, Dubai, Frankfurt, Johannesburg, London, Melbourne, Chicago, Perth, San Francisco, Sydney, Tel Aviv

Save the date and bookmark the campaign page.

Cathay Pacific’s stellar year

The offer is part of Cathay Pacific’s celebration as it recently reported a net profit of HKD 4.8 billion for the first half of the year. “As Cathay Pacific’s services continue to ramp up, we’re thrilled to once again explore the world with you,” the air carrier posted on its Facebook page.

Its net profile marks a strong recovery from the HKD 5 billion loss during the same period last year due to the pandemic. The carrier, which also owns HK Express, carried 7.8 million passengers during the first six months of the year.

Cathay Pacific is one of the airlines that led the Hello Hong Kong free flight giveaway this year. Free round-trip flight tickets were given out to travellers from various regions, from North America to Europe and South Asia.

The air carrier also improved its ranking at Skytrax’s World Airline Awards, taking eighth place after climbing eight spots from its sixteenth placement last year. Singapore Airlines took the top spot this year, although Cathay Pacific also took the Best Inflight Entertainment Award and placed seventh for both Best Cabin Staff and World’s Cleanest Airlines.