Henley Passport Index 2023: Japan tops the list; Malaysia places 14th

The Henley Passport Index has unveiled its quarterly report of the most powerful passports for 2023. For the fifth consecutive year, the Japanese Passport has acquired the title of the World’s Most Powerful Passport with the holders having visa-on-arrival or visa-free access to 193 countries. The Malaysian passport dropped one spot to 14th place, giving its holders visa-free access to 179 countries.

The Henley Passport Index is the administrative and authentic ranking of all the passports of the world. The index is based on confidential data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which is the most definite and biggest travel information database.

Henley Passport Index: Japanese Passport holders have visa-free access to 193 countries

With countries all over the world opening their borders as the threat of COVID-19 subsides, global travel has amounted to 75% (according to the Henley Passport Index) of the pre-pandemic level. The rush of travellers has been multiplying at an exponential rate lately. For the year 2023, Asian countries have topped the list released by the Henley Passport Index with Japan achieving the first position, followed by Singapore and South Korea in the second position, and Germany along with Spain acquiring the third position.

Book Your Stay In Japan

World’s most powerful passports

Singapore and South Korea passport holders can have visa-free access to a sum of 192 countries. While Germany and Spain passport holders can have visa-free access to 190 countries. Finland, Italy, and Luxembourg share the fourth position with visa-free access to 189 countries. Whereas, Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, and Sweden attained the fifth position where passport holders of these countries have access to 188 countries without having a prior visa.

Book Your Stay In Singapore

India, in the current Henley Passport Index, landed at the 85th position with visa-free access to 59 countries including Egypt, Madagascar, Vietnam and Sri Lanka among others.

The index ranks 199 passports and 227 travel destinations

The Henley Passport Index rates a total of 199 passports and 227 destinations and basis the list, the number of destinations their holders can have access to without having the need for a visa is decided.

(Main image: Alii Sher/Shutterstock; Featured image: Ivan Marc/Shutterstock)

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India & South Asia