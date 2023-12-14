facebook
Kenya opens its doors with visa-free entry for all
Travel
14 Dec 2023 04:00 PM

Kenya opens its doors with visa-free entry for all

Esha Dasgupta

Starting January 1, 2024, the Kenyan government has abolished visa requirements for international travellers visiting the East African nation. The move to allow visa-free entry aims to boost trade and tourism within Kenya. The tourism industry, crucial to Kenya’s economy, offers diverse experiences, including inland wildlife safaris and beach holidays.

President William Ruto, a staunch supporter of visa-free travel, during an event commemorating Kenya’s 60th anniversary of independence from the United Kingdom, expressed, “It is no longer necessary for anyone from any corner of the globe to bear the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya.”

Key features of Kenya’s visa-free entry initiative


To facilitate visa-free entry to Kenya, government authorities have introduced a digital platform for obtaining electronic travel authorisation before visitors arrive. This eliminates the need for visa applications and approvals, ensuring a seamless and expedited entry process.

In earlier developments, the Kenyan government had already lifted visa restrictions for nationals of other African Union (AU) member states. Kenya joins Benin, Gambia, and Seychelles as the fourth country to do so. The AU introduced the African Passport in 2016 to facilitate visa-free travel for citizens across the continent.

This article first appeared on Travel + Leisure Malaysia

(Feature image credit: Global Residence Index/Unsplash)

 

Africa Visa Kenya
Kenya opens its doors with visa-free entry for all

Esha Dasgupta

Esha is a traveller at heart, with a penchant for exploring the unchartered. She has previously worked with TravelTriangle and Internet Moguls. When not in work mode, she can be found downing endless cups of coffee while reading Enid Blyton/Sidney Sheldon.

   
