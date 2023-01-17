facebook
London crowned ‘Best City In The World’ in 2023
17 Jan 2023 11:28 AM

London crowned ‘Best City In The World’ in 2023

Anushka Goel

Real estate and tourism consultancy Resonance unveiled their newest survey, and London has been named the best city in the world for 2023, beating Paris, New York, Japan, and many countries across the globe.

The most recent survey by Resonance ranked 100 cities from across the world based on six different categories – place, product, programming, people, prosperity, and promotion – and came to the results that London tops the list of the best cities in 2023. It comes ahead of popular Asian cities such as Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Mumbai as well as cities such as Paris and New York to grab the top spot.

[Hero and featured image credit: Marcin Nowak/Unsplash]

London named best city in the world for 2023

London
Image Credit: Dominika Gregušová/Pexels

London is home to 11 million people, the report states, and is also known for its restaurants, food culture, architecture and luxurious properties. Not only that, the city attracts the rich, making it one of the most loved cities across the globe. Resonance’s list focused on factors that were more financial and business-focused, which also helped it get that top spot. London also attracts huge investments, the report adds, which is another factor that has added to its presence as the top city in the world.

Book your stay at The Ritz London here

Book your stay at Hilton London Bankside here

Paris is the second name on the list, while the Big Apple, New York, is the third. These places have been numbered based on the presence of large tech firms over the number of tourist spots in the said destinations.

Singapore features at the ninth spot on the list, while Hong Kong is the 16th top city in the world. Bangkok, on the other hand, ranks in 30th place. The only destination from India, aka Mumbai, features on the 72nd spot.

Top 10 cities in the world, according to the list by Resonance

Here are the top 10 cities in the world, according to the list:

  1. London
  2. Paris
  3. New York
  4. Tokyo
  5. Dubai
  6. Barcelona
  7. Rome
  8. Madrid
  9. Singapore
  10. Amsterdam
