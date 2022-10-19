Here’s what you need to know about Malaysia suspending online visas for Indian tourists

Is the idea of taking a trip to Malaysia during the festive season dancing in your head? A short getaway does sound good, doesn’t it? Before purchasing your flight ticket, here’s what you need to know as the country has suspended online visas for Indian travellers. This is following the latest announcement of the online submission of visa applications to acquire a Malaysian visa.

Malaysia’s online visa submission for Indian tourists no longer applicable

One of the most visited countries by Indian travellers, Malaysia’s eNTRI Online Visa is no longer applicable. The current declaration of the Malaysian authorities to suspend issuing online visas for Indian tourists has taken a front seat now. Indian citizens will now have to submit the visa applications themselves at the Malaysian embassies in New Delhi, Chennai or Mumbai to access a Malaysian visa.

Announcement: Procedures for Applying Malaysia Single Entry Visa pic.twitter.com/mXNTXuy9dR — Malawakil New Delhi (@MYHCNewDelhi) October 10, 2022

The High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi, likely to publicise the diplomatic as well as other ties with India and Malaysia, issued the decision on Twitter.

Six days are required to proceed with the visa applications

The visa applications will be operated personally by the Visa Section at the embassies in Chennai, New Delhi, and Mumbai. This new regulation was regularised on October 11. While the natives of Kerela can directly reach out to the embassy in Chennai, the rest of the Indian travellers may give in their applications in accordance with their residential address.

Counting on, at the most, six days are required to proceed with the visa applications. Travellers might find it difficult to directly reach the visa application centre twice in six days to acquire a Malaysian visa. They have to surrender their passports with their applications on the first day. The visa can be further collected on the second visit after six days.

Malaysia is licencing single-entry visas only

Malaysia is licencing only single-entry visas for Indian travellers. However, releasing group visas for tourists has been temporarily suspended.

Visa-on-arrival for Indian travellers

A visa-on-arrival facility for Indian travellers who aren’t willing to physically reach the visa application centres in Mumbai, Chennai or Delhi, has been declared by the Malaysian councils. The authorities have further stated that the Malaysian visa at Kuala Lumpur International Airport could be acquired by the Indians, on arrival, after travelling through Thailand or Indonesia. An additional condition would be that they must have spent a least a night in one of these countries.

Hero Image Credit: Esmonde Yong/Unsplash; Feature Image Credit: Chander Mohan/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India