Four EU nations join Singapore, Japan for Most Powerful Passport status in 2024

France, Germany, Italy and Spain, all members of the European Union, have tied with Singapore and Japan for the most powerful passports in the 2024 Q1 ranking. According to the rankings by the London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, these six nations boast the most coveted travel documents, allowing visa-free travel to 194 countries.

This number marks a record high for any country in the 19 years since the Henley Passport Index has been published. While Singapore and Japan have consistently held the top positions over the past five years, the 2023 report stated that The Lion City had visa-free access to 192 countries while Japan had access to 189 countries, the first time it toppled to the third place in the past five years.

The Henley Passport Index is the only one of its kind based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. Countries are ranked according to the number of countries their citizens can travel without obtaining a prior visa.

Ranking the most powerful passports in the world: Noteworthy gains and losses

An unprecedented six countries share the top spot with visa-free access to a record-breaking number of destinations on the 2024 Henley Passport Index. Discover more about our Passport Index here: https://t.co/6zuQhdfcU3#passportindex #henleypassportindex #henleyandpartners — Henley & Partners (@HenleyPartners) January 10, 2024

According to Henley & Partners’ website, the UAE has experienced the most significant rise in the Henley Passport Index over the past decade. With visa-free access to 183 countries, it has jumped to the 11th position on the current index from the 55th position in 2014.

Ukraine and China are also among the top five countries with the most substantial improvements in rankings over the past decade, with “a net total gain of 21 places each”. Both have climbed two positions higher since 2023 and hold the 32nd and 62nd ranks, respectively.

“While Russia has seen a net gain of 24 destinations over the past decade, its visa-free score and ranking has[sic] barely shifted since 2017, and it now sits in 51st place with access to 119 destinations,” states the Henley Passport Index.

India, on the other hand, stands at the 80th position with visa-free access to 62 countries.

Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners and the creator of the index said, “The average number of destinations travellers can access visa-free has nearly doubled from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024. However, as we enter the new year, the top-ranked countries are now able to travel to a staggering 166 more destinations visa-free than Afghanistan, which sits at the bottom of the ranking with access to just 28 countries without a visa.”

The top 10 most powerful passports in the world in 2024

The following countries hold the top 10 most powerful passports in the world:

1. Singapore, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Spain – visa-free access to 194 countries

2. Finland, South Korea, Sweden – visa-free access to 193 countries

3. Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands – visa-free access to 192 countries

4. Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom – visa-free access to 191 countries

5. Greece, Malta, Switzerland – visa-free access to 190 countries

6. Australia, Czechia, New Zealand, Poland– visa-free access to 189 countries

7. Canada, Hungary, United States– visa-free access to 188 countries

8. Lithuania and Estonia – visa-free access to 187 countries

9. Slovakia, Slovenia– visa-free access to 186 countries

10. Iceland – visa-free access to 185 countries

Check the full Henley Passport Index here

(Feature image credit: cyril mzn/ Unsplash)

