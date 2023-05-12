MYAirline goes international, expands its operations to Bangkok

MYAirline has decided to expand its operations beyond the shores of Malaysia and has chosen Thailand’s capital as its first international destination. The carrier will begin daily flights from Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok from June end.

Not only will the flights be operating daily, but MYAirline will be flying to both the international airports in the capital city of Thailand. With flights from Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2) flying to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK) and Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), the low-cost carrier will be the first Malaysian airline to operate from both airports in Bangkok.

“Bangkok is a favoured destination for travellers from Malaysia, offering so much from its bustling streets and delicious food to its cultural landmarks and nightlife. We are excited to provide a more reliable, convenient, and cost-effective travel option for passengers,” MYAirline CEO Rayner Teo said in a press release.

“Similarly, we are excited to offer tourists and business people departing from Thailand the experience that Malaysians have been receiving aboard MYAirline for the past six months,” he added.

This is a significant milestone for the airline, as it was launched just six months ago. Since then, it has been serving eight domestic destinations from Kuala Lumpur.

More details about MYAirline flights to Bangkok:

They have started accepting bookings for upcoming flights. They will begin flying from KLIA2 to BKK from June 28 and KLIA2 to DMK from July 1. With flights operating daily to the two airports, MYAirline will be flying to Thailand 14 times a week. From August 17, they will introduce twice-daily flights to both Bangkok airports, resulting in four daily flights to the city.

Furthermore, to celebrate the expansion, the airline is offering a special discount for early-bird passengers. Bookings done from May 10 to May 12 for flights from June 28 to October 28 will enjoy zero-base fares. However, other charges like airport taxes, fuel surcharges and applicable fees will be incurred while booking. The airline plans to expand to more countries as well, and Singapore, Vietnam or Indonesia may be the next on their list.

