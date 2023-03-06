With Nusuk and Umrah+, Saudi Tourism goes digital for a seamless visit to Makkah and Madinah

Saudi Tourism enters the digital market this year with Nusuk and Umrah+, designed for pilgrims and visitors to plan their spiritual journey — and beyond — more seamlessly.

On 3 March 2023, Saudi Tourism celebrated the launch of Nusuk: the new Umrah integrated digital platform that eases the pilgrimage experience and introduces expanded travel options to make Saudi more accessible. The roadshow saw partners of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) in attendance, including DMCs, hoteliers, Umrah companies as well as travel associations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Nusuk is Saudi Tourism’s foray into the digital age. An initiative by the STA in collaboration with the Vision 2030 Pilgrim Experience Program, Nusuk is the new Umrah integrated digital platform (the first of its kind) that welcomes pilgrims globally to experience Umrah. From enabling simpler arrival procedures to enhancing the overall experience for visiting Muslims to Saudi, Nusuk acts as a one-stop online centre for all your Umrah needs.

“We are on a journey of continuous innovation, and today’s launch of the Nusuk platform in Bahasa Melayu is a showcase of our agility to respond to market needs,” Alhasan Aldabbagh, Nusuk President-APAC, said on Friday. “We look forward to welcoming more travellers from Malaysia than ever before. Nusuk will make it more accessible for pilgrims to plan and book their trip, encouraging them to discover Saudi beyond their spiritual journeys.”

Just last year alone, Saudi welcomed 312,000 Malaysian visitors, and this year, the tourism arm’s aim is to double visitor numbers. Enter the Umrah+ packages, specially designed to let travellers discover Saudi beyond the spiritual journey — as a great holiday destination with rich cultural and historical offerings, pristine nature and diverse landscapes. Did you know that Saudi is home to six UNESCO World Heritage sites and over 10,000 archaeological sites just waiting to be explored? With Umrah+, you can experience the true home of Arabia, from Al Balad in Jeddah and Turaif in Diriyah, to the birthplace of Saudi, together with the mountains of Aseer and little towns offering heritage and cultural experiences.

At the roadshow, Saudi Tourism also announced the Stopover Visa that’s open to all leisure, business and religious travellers flying on SAUDIA and flynas. Experience a stopover in Saudi for up to 96 hours, where you can also enjoy a complimentary one-night hotel stay with Saudia — making Saudi the perfect destination for Malaysians who are travelling to Europe, UK and US.

Find out more about Saudi’s tourism offerings on the Visit Saudi website or explore Nusuk for yourself HERE.

(All photos by Saudi Tourism)