Pamper yourself with everything you need — plus a little extra, at Four Points by Sheraton Desaru

The perfect beach getaway awaits — and it comes in style, great service and pretty much all that you need, at Four Points by Sheraton Desaru.

In the last couple of years the town of Desaru, Johor has built itself up as a charming seaside resort, housing some of the most renowned hotels on its strip of sandy territory. From basking in a fresh seafood paradise to finding the ideal camping spot for the family, Desaru Coast has become the go-to scene for many when it comes to relaxation and adventure by the sea. But a little ways from the coast you can find Four Points by Sheraton Desaru, nestled just within the cosy Bandar Penawar.

Four Points by Sheraton Desaru first opened its doors back in November 2021. The business hotel overlooks the outskirts of the sleepy town, set amid rows of shop lots, local grocery stores, restaurants and cafés. The 311-room hotel, designed with form and function in mind, comes complete with a 50-inch flat screen TV in each room for you to enjoy. Choose from three types of rooms: Deluxe; Family, which offers fun features like soft toys, a play tent and personalised kids amenities; and Premium, which is accompanied with a private balcony, a workspace, two floor-to-ceiling wardrobes and a capacious living area.

Being just a hop, skip and a jump away from Desaru Beach (a 7-minute drive, to be exact!), the seaside is only one of the main attractions of Four Points by Sheraton Desaru. If you’re more inclined to a private dip, you can luxuriate in the hotel’s outdoor salt-induced water pool. Plus, dining-wise, The Mesh Restaurant offers a super mean breakfast to start your day with, and to also give a great close — with light snacks and local craft beer from Best Brews™ at The Mesh Bar and Lounge.

The good, the great and the ‘extra’

Thanks to its favourable location in the middle of Desaru township, the business hotel is also perfectly placed near major highways and is 15 minutes from Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal, which connects you to Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal in Singapore — if you fancy taking little a day trip out.

Remember the outdoor pool with salt-induced water? Well, if you’re thinking of booking a stay over your birthday weekend, the outdoor pool also doubles as a poolside event space that can host up to 150 guests for a big bash. Other facilities across the hotel also include a fitness centre, a kids’ playground, a games room and even charging facilities for electric vehicles. Got a big meeting to plan, or a social gathering with a more formal setting? There are multiple ballrooms available for use at Four Points by Sheraton Desaru: the largest being the Wave Grand Ballroom (for up to 400 guests) as well as the Breeze Junior Ballroom, which can comfortably seat up to 300 guests.

‘Extra’ offerings for dining

As we’ve mentioned earlier, The Mesh is your go-to for your meals at Four Points by Sheraton Desaru. From an early-rising breakfast to an elegant dinner, the culinary team has got you prepared. And this season in particular comes with some extra offerings that serve to delight your senses.

From now until 29th September, the hotel is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with a new series of yummy (and pretty-looking!) Mesh Mooncakes. As part of its Luxe Gift Set, The Mesh offers six different baked mooncake flavours including the specially curated Cendol Custard with Black Sesame; Gui Hua Qi Zi (Osmanthus Goji Berry) Longan Single Yolk and Jasmine Lychee; and the traditional baked White Lotus Single Yolk, White Lotus Double Yolk and Shanghainese Yam Single Yolk. Gifting is made even more sophisticated with the Luxe Gift Set, which features a bright, bold yellow multipurpose bag with a mirror and suede lining, and can turn into a storage box or you can wear as a handbag. The Luxe Gift Set is available at RM218 nett, while the individual mooncakes are priced at RM34 nett per piece.

Running alongside the Luxe Gift Set is the Choc-A-Lot Afternoon Tea, available at The Mesh Bar & Lounge from now until 30th September. For RM99 nett for two, indulge in a blissful experience of chocolate delights for your sweet tooth, and savoury sandwiches accompanied by aromatic tea. From croque monsieur and mixed flavour macarons to chocolate truffles and a tiramisu croissant, enjoy a chocolatey afternoon — you can also forego the tea altogether and have a mocha or hot chocolate for that extra sugary helping.